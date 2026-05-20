Vaibhav Suryavanshi Predicted to Score Big Money Amid Looming Playoffs

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is proving that he is the real deal in the 2026 IPL tournament. His cricket skills are proving to be incredible, even at the young age of 15-years-old. This was on full display during the most recent LSG vs RR match.

Over the course of the match, his 93 runs propelled him to first in runs in the IPL Orange Cap race. Additionally, he is only a few sixes back of the record for sixes in a season, currently held by Chris Gayle.

The Rajasthan Royals have one match left on their list of fixtures for the season. However, there is more at stake than just their playoff hopes.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Predicted to Cash In at the Next Auction

Not that long ago, there was chatter that Suryavanshi may depart the Rajasthan Royals. There is a bit of a history of the organization doing just that, so the notion isn’t that absurd.

However, one thing to keep in mind is that the most likely way these two parties will part ways is the auction. To that end, the 15-year-old earned a new prediction about the next auction.

“If Vaibhav Suryavanshi comes to auction, he will easily get between 30-35 crores,” one user predicted on X. “(He) will be the most expensive cricketer in history of IPL for his high ceiling, a very long career ahead & brand value, people literally switch their TV on for him.”

For those unfamiliar with the conversion, 30-35 crores convert to between $4.29 million and $5 million Canadian dollars. This would be a big raise from his current IPL price of 1.1 crore.

The biggest question for RR is, will they pay the price to retain Suryavanshi, or risk losing him to a rival IPL squad that isn’t afraid to pay him? Unfortunately for RR fans, they may take some time to sort that out.

RR vs LSG: Highlights & Player of the Match

The Rajasthan Royals can enjoy another victory, primarily from the bat of Suryavanshi. The youngster’s 93-run knock propelled them into fourth position on the IPL Points Table. For now, they sit in a playoff position.

Suryavanshi’s 93-run performance consisted of seven boundaries and 10 sixes on 38 deliveries. As a result of this knock, Suryavanshi was named Player of the Match.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel scored 43 and 53 runs respectively. Jaiswal recorded his knock off 23 balls while Dhruv scored his 53 off the same number of deliveries as Suryavanshi.

From the bowlers end, Yash Raj Punja put together a 2/35 figures across four overs to help limit Lucknow Super Giants to just 220 runs.

The Rajasthan Royals have one final fixture to end their 2026 IPL season. For now, they sit in fourth place in the standings. However, the Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Chennai Super Kings are one or two points behind RR.

If RR wins their final match against the Mumbai Indians, it puts them in a great spot. By winning that fixture, they would essentially knock out CSK and DC. However, KKR has two matches left and can squeak into the playoff picture by winning both matches (as long as RR doesn’t win).

One way or another, the 2026 IPL season will come to an intriguing finish.