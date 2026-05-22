Read Vijay Shankar Full Heartfelt Message With Friends & Family Amid Retirement

The IPL 2026 T20 cricket season is drawing to a close, and so is an all-rounder’s career. Vijay Shankar took to social media to share his new career decision, along with a heartfelt message.

Vijay Shankar Announces His Retirement: Read His Full Statement

He played for several IPL teams. Over his 10-year career, Vijay played for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, and Delhi Capitals.

Here is the full statement that Vijay shared on social media:

“Cricket is my life. I started playing when I was 10 and 25 years later, I am grateful and blessed to have played at every level and to the highest level,” Vijay’s statement began. “Representing our country will always be one of my proudest and happiest moments.”

“I have decided to retire from playing domestic cricket and IPL to pursue new opportunities and play more cricket. Thank you will not suffice for letting me do what I love. Eternally grateful.”

Vijay Thanks the T20 Cricket Teams He Has Played For

Vijay continues by thanking all the teams and organizations he has been part of, T20 cricket teams, and many others.

“Thankful to BCCI and the Indian Cricket Team – many learnings, countless memories, and various inspirations!” Vijay wrote. “Representing the country will be my highest badge of honor. Bowling the last over at India’s 500th ODI at Nagpur and my First wicket at the 2019 World Cup are moments I will hold forever!”

“My IPL Teams GT, SRH, CSK, and DC – special thank you! The experience and lessons from all around have made me what I am today!” Vijay said about playing for Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals. “TNCA – under 13, 15, 17, 19, 22, 25 and finally, senior men’s team – I’ve spent most of my life here. Thank you to everyone at every step of the way. Captained and won trophies with this very special side. Numerous hurdles and challenges shaped me into a better cricketer.”

“Thanks to Tripura Team for letting me carry on the dream for a little while longer,” Vijay continued. “My teams at the TNPL – CSG, IDTT, SS. Loved playing this special tournament with all the TN talents.”

“My most prestigious – TN league teams – Indian Bank, ICF, India Cements and now, Take Solutions – this is where it all began and keeps going for years. Grateful to have had the opportunity to play here.”

Vijay Sends Thanks to Friends & Family and Everyone In Between

“A big thank you. Coaches and support staff everywhere, physios and trainers, mentors and my mental conditional coach, groundsmen, my friends at the media and press, my nutritionist and doctors, and everyone who has sent a good word!”

“Lastly, my family and friends – words won’t do justice but thanks to them for sticking with me through literally thick and thin,” Vijay shared. “I have faced unreal hate and negativity. Let me take this opportunity to let you know that I chose to ignore and move forward. If I can do that – anyone can! Think positive and work hard. Cricket has taught me life. Cricket is my life.”

“Grateful and blessed. Your 3D cricketer, Vijay Shankar.”