2026 Women’s Asia Cup: T20 Cricket Schedule

With both the IPL 2026 T20 Cricket tournament and the Women’s T20 World Cup in the rearview, the Women’s T20 Asia Cup begins today.

The NFL is in its preseason, gearing up for the launch of their regular season. Meanwhile, the NBA and NHL are firmly in their offseason, while MLB has another month to go before its playoffs begin.

With that in mind, it’s a good time for cricket fans to enjoy some T20 action, especially considering all of the recent Test matches.

With that in mind, here is the full Women’s T20 Asia Cup schedule and everything else you need to know about the tournament.

Women’s T20 Asia Cup Cricket Schedule 2026

Thailand, Hong Kong/China, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates, India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and Pakistan are the eight teams participating.

Because of the small group, they are being divided into two groups:

Group A

Hong Kong, China India Pakistan Thailand

Group B

Bangladesh Indonesia Sri Lanka United Arab Emirates

With that in mind, here is the full schedule of matches for the 2026 Women’s T20 Asia Cup taking place in Dubai.

August 28: Thailand vs Hong Kong, China – 8:30 AM Mountain Time

August 29: Sri Lanka vs United Arab Emirates – 8:30 AM Mountain Time

August 30: India vs Thailand – 8:30 AM Mountain Time

August 31: Bangladesh vs Indonesia – 8:30 AM Mountain Time

September 1: Pakistan vs Thailand – 8:30 AM Mountain Time

September 2: Sri Lanka vs Indonesia – 8:30 AM Mountain Time

September 3: India vs Hong Kong, China – 8:30 AM Mountain Time

September 4: United Arab Emirates vs Indonesia – 8:30 AM Mountain Time

September 5: India vs Pakistan – 8:30 AM Mountain Time

September 6: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh – 8:30 AM Mountain Time

September 7: Pakistan vs Hong Kong, China – 8:30 AM Mountain Time

September 8: Bangladesh vs United Arab Emirates – 8:30 AM Mountain Time

After this round of 12 group-play matches, three playoff matches will determine the T20 Asia Cup winner.

September 10: Semi-Final 1- TBD vs TBD – 8:30 AM Mountain Time

September 11: Semi-Final 2- TBD vs TBD – 8:30 AM Mountain Time

September 13: Final – TBD vs TBD – 8:30 AM Mountain Time

Where to Watch the 2026 Women’s T20 Asia Cup

Depending on the region you live in, cricket fans can enjoy the Women’s Asia Cup on ICC.tv.

In India, cricket fans can enjoy the Asia Cup in a few different ways. For live streaming, Sony LIV is the main option. For live telecasts, Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3, and Sony Sports Ten 4 are the best options.

For cricket fans in the USA and Canada, Willow TV is the best option for streaming matches.

One way or another, this should be a highly entertaining cricket tournament for fans around the world.