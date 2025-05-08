Cubs Make Long-Awaited Move With Top Pitching Prospect

The Chicago Cubs have enjoyed a great start to the 2025 season so far. Despite a home series loss to the San Francisco Giants this past week, Chicago sits at 22-16 and owns a three-game lead in the National League Central division. But it has not all been smooth sailing for Chicago this season.

Earlier this year, frontline starter Justin Steele was ruled out for the remainder of the season after requiring elbow reconstruction surgery. The Cubs, who were already thin in terms of starting pitchers, promoted Colin Rea from the bullpen to the rotation. So far, he has been excellent with a 2.43 ERA. But after another injury, the Cubs may be running out of options.

In Sunday’s matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers, Cubs Ace Shota Imanaga injured his hamstring when covering first base. He was later diagnosed with a mild left hamstring strain and placed on the 15-day Injured List.

Cubs may be running thin on options

As a result, many Cubs fans have implored Chicago to call up its top pitching prospect from the minor leagues. And it appears they may be doing exactly that.

Earlier today, Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register took to his X account to announce the news Cubs fans have been waiting for.

“I can confirm that Cade Horton, the top pitching prospect for the Chicago Cubs organization, is expected to join the team in New York for its upcoming series against the New York Mets.”

I can confirm that Cade Horton, the top pitching prospect for the Chicago Cubs organization, is expected to join the team in New York for its upcoming series against the New York Mets. — Tommy Birch (@TommyBirch) May 8, 2025

While this move was made out of necessity for Chicago, it should not dampen Cubs fans’ excitement.

Horton has been the top pitching prospect in the organization for some time, and is a consensus Top-50 prospect in the sport. After having his 2024 season cut short due to injury, the 23-year-old has been red-hot to begin this season. In six starts for the Triple-A Iowa Cubs, Horton has put together a 1.24 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, and a 2-1 record. The most encouraging sign of his big league readiness is his reduced walk rate and ability to go further into games.

BREAKING: The Chicago Cubs are calling up their top ranked pitching prospect, Cade Horton. Horton posted a 1.24 ERA and has recorded 33 strikeouts over 29.0 IP in triple-a this season. pic.twitter.com/odpYj8DvZW — The Wrigley Wire (@TheWrigleyWire) May 8, 2025

A tantalizing repitwore

The former seventh overall pick features a plus fastball. His fastball typically sits in the mid-90s but has peaked at 98 MPH. But his arsenal is highlighted by his wipeout slider. That pitch is already considered to be an elite-caliber major league pitch. It induces a sky-high chase and whiff rate with a great two-plane break. He incorporates other pitches such as the curveball and changeup, but they may need more time to bake before they are considered great.

Chicago’s second-ranked prospect, as his first major-league start will come against the red-hot New York Mets in Queens. But desperate times call for desperate measures. The young fireballer may be thrown into the fire immediately.

This promotion may be a cup of coffee for the young pitcher. Imanaga’s injury does not appear to be as bad as originally feared. Still, with a dominant few starts, Horton could cement himself as a member of Chicago’s rotation moving forward. He could be an asset to the Cubs as they make their playoff push.