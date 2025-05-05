Cubs need to avoid “Ninth-inning drama” says ESPN insider

The Chicago Cubs have given their fans lots to smile about this season. Chicago has jumped out to a 21-14 record this season despite a laundry list of quality opponents. Armed with one of the best offenses in the Majors, the Cubs have put themselves in a prime position to make their first postseason appearance since 2020.

After winning two series against division rivals this past week, they currently lead the National League Central by three games over the Cincinnati Reds. But one analyst has highlighted the Cubs’ Achilles heel that could prevent them from reaching their true potential.

In a recent article written by ESPN’s Bradford Doolittle, he detailed what Chicago needs to do to become a real contender.

“Assuming Chicago won’t average over six runs per game all season, eventually its thin bullpen is going to move into the spotlight,” Doolittle said. “The Cubs have blown seven of their first 15 save opportunities. Closer Ryan Pressly has managed to white-knuckle his way through most of his outings but has struck out fewer than four batters per nine innings, with more walks than K’s. Overall, Chicago’s relievers rank 28th in swing-and-miss percentage, underscoring the general lack of dominance in that unit. The Cubs have been strong in every other facet. But for them to establish themselves as a true front-runner, the relief leaks will need to be shored up.”

The Cubs’ bullpen has struggled

As a unit, the Cubs’ bullpen has struggled mightily this season. In 35 appearances, they have accumulated a 4.48 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, and a .240 average.

While Pressley’s numbers may look good, his 2.08 ERA and 2-1 record may be deceiving. The 36-year-old has some worrying advanced numbers that may suggest he’s getting lucky to begin the season. His 1.462 WHIP, 4.92 FIP, and 3.5 K/9 all paint the picture of a pitcher who cannot be relied on in the late stages of a game.

One bright spot for the Cubs has been sophomore reliever Porter Hodge. While his raw numbers haven’t been great, his underlying metrics suggest he could be a fantastic weapon for the Cubs out of the Bullpen. Per his Baseball Savant page, Hodge grades in the 90th percentile or above in Average Exit Velocity, Chase Rate, Barrel Rate, and Extension. Additionally, his Hard Hit rate is best in the Majors with a 20% mark.

Jed Hoyer may need to act fast

Cubs president of Baseball operations Jed Hoyer was criticized this offseason for not supplementing the bullpen enough. The Cubs’ biggest addition this past offseason was Pressly. Other moves, such as Caleb Thielbar, Ryan Brasier, and Brad Keller, left Cubs fans disappointed. They failed to acquire any of the big-name arms that were available in free agency.

The Cubs will likely need to supplement their bullpen before the trade deadline. Thankfully, they boast one of the best farm systems in all of baseball to deal from. Chicago has also dealt with horrible injury luck in their rotation this season. The Cubs’ front office may need to be busy in the next few months to keep this team as a contender.