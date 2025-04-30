Cubs pressured to call up Top Prospect amid hot start. 

The Chicago Cubs have been on fire to begin the 2025 MLB season. Despite facing the toughest schedule in all of baseball, the Cubs have found themselves at 18-12 and in the driver’s seat for the National League Central.

But perhaps the Cubs’ best hitter isn’t even on the big league roster yet.

The Rise of Mo Baller

Enter Moises Ballesteros, AKA “Mo Baller”. Ballesteros entered the year as the Cubs ‘ fourth-ranked prospect in a loaded system. The 21-year-old has made waves within Cubs land for his impressive hit tool and raw power as a catcher for several seasons now. Ballesteros split last season between Double-A and Triple-A. But this season, Ballesteros began his year with the Triple-A Iowa Cubs. And to say he has wreaked would massive understatement.

In 24 games so far this season, the 2021 signee has slashed .402/.459/.619 for a monstrous 1.078 OPS. The young catcher has staked his claim that he belongs with the major league club. And fans are starting to feel the same way.

So why hasn’t the young phenom gotten the call to join his club at Wrigley? Well, for starters, the Cubs are no longer desperate for production from the catcher position. Before this year, Catcher was a major question mark for the Cubs. Miguel Amaya had not shown enough consistency to be the unquestioned everyday backstop, and as a result, the Cubs went out and signed veteran Carson Kelly to a $11.5 million deal this offseason.

Cubs have stabilized their catcher position

But a position of weakness for the Cubs in 2024 has quickly turned into one of their biggest strengths. Kelly would be amongst the leaders in several offensive categories if he had enough at-bats to qualify. Currently, the Cubs have been giving Amaya and Kelly 50% of the starts each, and that plan has netted huge offensive numbers. Kelly currently boasts a 1.415 OPS in his 16 starts while Amaya has a respectable .796 as well.

While these numbers may not be sustainable (Kelly), they are currently providing the Cubs with all the production they could ask for from the Catcher position, giving them little need for Ballesteros, for now.

The main concern for Ballesteros is (and should be) his long-term development as a complete player. For as good as Mo Baller is with his bat, he needs to keep developing his glove. His primary position of catcher may be up for debate at the next level, but for now, the Cubs would like to see just how good he can become behind the plate. While his blocking, framing, and game managing all currently sit below major league average, it’s important to understand he’s still just 21 years old.

"We've got players playing well in Triple-A … Frankly, there's not an opportunity for Moisés Ballesteros right now." Craig Counsell talks prospects at Triple-A Iowa. pic.twitter.com/NSkl8HsLqa — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) April 30, 2025

He’s playing in a league where the average player is 26, and the average pitcher is 27. To say he is ahead of schedule in his development would be an understatement.

While it’s understandable that Cubs fans want to see him called up, it may be better for him to cook in the oven and continue his development. The Cubs have put him and themselves in a great spot, and their patience will hopefully be rewarded with the best possible version of Mo Baller.