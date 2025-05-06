Cubs Youngster Could Be In Line for $200 Million Payday

The Chicago Cubs have given their fans plenty to smile about this season. With a National League Central leading record of 22-14, the Cubs look to make their first postseason appearance since 2020. Led by a red-hot offense, the Cubs steamrolled through a tough early-season schedule. While the Cubs have had contributions from many players, one young star sticks out from the rest: Budding superstar Pete Crow-Armstrong.

The rise of PCA

The Sherman Oaks native has become everything the Cubs could have hoped for. His arrival in the Cubs organization was met with controversy as he was dealt for fan-favorite Javier Baez at the 2021 trade deadline. But since the trade, he has showcased shades of El Mago with his vibrant personality, electric play, and unique hairstyles. He has become a star for an organization that has desperately needed one since they traded away their World Series core.

And it seems like his tantalizing ability might soon land him a massive extension with the Cubs.

In a recent article written by ESPN’s Jeff Passan, he predicted that the 23-year-old phenom could be in line for a massive payday this winter.

“Thus far, Crow-Armstrong has rejected entreaties from the Cubs regarding an extension. Chicago offered a deal in the $75 million range,” Passan said.” If Crow-Armstrong keeps up even a reasonable facsimile of his production, he will vault into this $200 million category by this winter, and by the time he’s a free agent after the 2030 season, it could be twice that. The only thing keeping him from it now, frankly, is plate discipline.”

While his plate discipline has been an issue, Chicago’s young star has been electric all over the field this season. So far in 36 games, the former first-rounder is slashing .271/.306/.550 for a .856 OPS and a 138 OPS+. The lefty always had he ability to hit, as evidenced by his .883 OPS in the minor leagues, but hadn’t put it together until this season.

He did, however, give the Cubs a glimpse into his potential at the tail end of last season, but some brushed it off as too short a sample size to be significant.

He may be becoming a five-tool player

But what’s interesting about Crow-Armstrong is that his bat was never going to be his calling card. He is one of the few players in the Majors who can change the game with his defense and base running alone.

Per his Baseball Savant page, the third-year major leaguer ranks in the 99th percentile in baserunning value. Additionally, he ranks 100th percentile in fielding run value and Outs above average. His arm strength ranks him in the 94th percentile, and his sprint speed is 96th percentile.

The hope for “PCA” was to combine his otherworldly defense and baserunning with average offense. If he could maintain a league-average OPS, he would still become an elite player overall. He has risen far above that and now features game-changing offensive output as well. The young lefty may soon rise to become one of the best players in baseball, and could be paid accordingly.