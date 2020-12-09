‘Everything’s On the Table:’ Warriors’ Stephen Curry Talks Possible Contract Extension

Golden State Warriors’ All-Star Stephen Curry still has two years left on his five-year $201 million contracts that he signed back in 2017 and is eligible for an extension.

In a press conference with reporters on Monday, Curry eluded that he’s already thinking about the future and that future will hopefully remain with the Golden State Warriors.

Curry Talks Potential Contract Extension

Drafted by the Warriors in 2009, Anthony Slater detailed on Twitter that Curry said is “fully committed” to the Warriors and that spending the remainder of his career with Golden State is a “huge goal.”

After day one of training camp on Monday, Curry talked to reporters about his future. He said that he has been in talks with the team about his upcoming contract extension detailed ESPN’s Nick Friedell.

“We have conversations,” Curry said to reporters. “Everything’s on the table right now. Everything I’ve talked about about being a Warrior and what the future holds. Obviously [I’m] fully committed to what that is. And understanding I’ve got to do what’s right for me and the team and having those conversations. I feel blessed to be in that position where I can say that and truly believe that, so it’s a matter of just letting things play out the way they should and that’s kind of where we’re at right now.”

Although Curry’s contract isn’t up until the 2021-2022 season, he is still eligible for a three-year extension that would begin the following season. With the December 21st extension deadline approaching, Curry seems to be in no rush. Curry has made it evident that he wants to remain with the Warriors and they have been having conversations concerning the deal.

There are still 3 years left on the deal so there is plenty of time left. Curry isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Curry Intends on Retiring with the Warriors

Even back in 2013, Curry claimed that he wanted to retire with the Warriors, and during a call with reporters, his answer remains the same detailed The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson II.

“Wearing the same jersey for as long as I can … that’s a huge goal,” Curry said via The Athletic. “It’s an elite club of guys that you look at that have played with the same organization and been successful and achieved greatness in that respect. So that would be an awesome accomplishment. … But that also goes with: There’s a lot more to be accomplished on the court. And, again, I can’t fast-forward to what the end is going to be and not enjoy the moment, enjoy this challenge that we have in front of us and what I have left to accomplish as a player.”

This season will be Curry’s 12th year in the league. He emphasized his desire to play in the league for 16 years just like his father Dell Curry.

The two-time NBA MVP and three-time NBA champion is in no rush to lock in for a larger extension just yet. With his present and future accomplishments in mind, Curry is steadily focused on the present and enjoying the process. His main focus is getting the Warriors in a position to consistently compete for a championship.

Curry is remaining hopeful about the Warriors’ upcoming season being that their All-Star Klay Thompson is out for the year due to an Achilles injury.