Tigers Veteran Returns to Comerica Park in a New Role

Former Detroit Tigers outfielder Curtis Granderson is set to return to Comerica Park, this time in the broadcast booth for TBS during the Tigers’ game against the Boston Red Sox.

Ahead of the game, Granderson shared his thoughts on returning to the stadium where his MLB career began and his perspective on the current Tigers team.

Revisiting Comerica Park

Granderson expressed excitement about calling a game at Comerica Park, noting the surreal experience of transitioning from player to broadcaster in the same venue.

He recalled his initial broadcasting opportunity with TBS after the 2007 season, which sparked his interest in media roles post-retirement.

“I think it was after the ‘07 season, we didn’t make the playoffs and I got asked to come to TBS to do a couple games and get some pre and post and enjoyed it,” Granderson said.

“I said, ‘You know what, this might be something cool to do whenever my career finishes up.’

“And fast forward, I get an opportunity to continue to stay with TBS, and my first game this year is going to be at Comerica. So it’s just so cool…”

Memories of Center Field

Reflecting on his early days with the Tigers, Granderson recounted being asked by then-general manager Dave Dombrowski if he could handle center field at Comerica Park, which featured a challenging 438-foot center field at the time.

Despite initial doubts, Granderson credited outfield coach Andy Van Slyke for rigorous training that helped him adapt to the expansive field.

“I remember Dave Dombrowski coming up to me and he said, ‘Hey, do you think you can play center field here?’ And I’m scared to death,” Granderson said.

“You don’t really get a grasp of how much ground there is, but now utilizing your analytics team for your organization hopefully helps you be more strategically placed on where you think the ball might be hit.”

During his tenure with the Detroit Tigers from 2004 to 2009, Curtis Granderson established himself as a dynamic force both at the plate and in the field.

In 2007, he became one of the few in MLB history at the time to record at least 20 doubles, 20 triples, 20 home runs, and 20 stolen bases in a single season–a rare feat that showcased his all-around athleticism.

Granderson compiled a .272 batting average, with 102 home runs, 299 RBIs, and 67 stolen bases.

His blend of speed, power, and defense made him a fan favorite and a key contributor to the Tigers’ comeback in the mid-2000s, including their memorable run to the 2006 World Series.

Observations on the 2025 Tigers

Granderson drew parallels between the current Tigers team and the 2006 squad he was part of, highlighting the team’s strong start and upcoming challenging schedule.

He emphasized the importance of upcoming series against competitive teams as a test of the Tigers’ legitimacy as contenders.

“They’re going to play them, Cleveland, St. Louis, Toronto, Kansas City, all teams at or above .500,” Granderson said.

“And it’s gonna finally test them, which is exactly where we were almost at the same time in 2006. So I think the cool thing about that is it’s a chance to see: Are we legit?”

He also praised the team’s balanced approach, noting improvements in both pitching and hitting compared to previous seasons.

Granderson pointed out that the current roster’s ability to hit for power complements their pitching strength, making them a more formidable opponent.

“This 2025 [team], this is a different squad,” Granderson said. “This team not only pitches, but they’re gonna hit, and they’re going to hit the ball out of the ballpark.”

While speaking to the Detroit Free Press‘ Evan Petzold, Granderson complimented Tigers manager A.J. Hinch on how he’s handling player buy-in and potential:

“We can’t worry about what everyone else is doing. We can’t worry about what Cleveland just did if we’re not playing Cleveland.

“Being able to relax and control the things you can control is one of the things A.J. Hinch is doing a great job of.”

Perspective on Javy Báez

Discussing Javy Báez’s transition to center field, Granderson acknowledged the challenges of moving from infield to outfield but commended Báez’s athleticism and adaptability.

He noted that the move could positively impact Báez’s overall performance by allowing him to play more freely and potentially enhancing his offensive contributions.

“I think one of the things that people forget, his athletic skill set on the infield and what he’s been able to do as a Cub, as a Met, as a Tiger, that can translate,” Granderson said.

“It gives him an opportunity to go back out there and just have fun, and I think you’re seeing it also translate offensively for him.”

Granderson’s return to Comerica Park as a broadcaster offers fans a nostalgic connection to the past and insightful commentary on the present, bridging generations of Tigers baseball.