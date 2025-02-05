Highlighting the 3 Best Bets in Super Bowl 59 for Anytime TD Scorer Prop

Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans will feature the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. A rematch of Super Bowl 57 where Andy Reid will look to become the first head coach to lead a team to three straight Super Bowl championships, with the potential victory being against his former team in the Eagles. So many storylines in this years Super Bowl.

But, most importantly for so many bettors across the country, the important question is: What are the best bets to make some COLD HARD CASH?! Sportsbooks waste no time in putting out the full wagering menus now for the upcoming Super Bowl matchup. So we have plenty of time to research all of the wagering options that are being offered to the betting public for Chiefs vs Eagles in Super Bowl 59.

Lets get right to some of the best bets we have already highlighted to key in on to help pad our pockets.

Super Bowl Anytime TD odds: Here are the top ten options on the board for anytime touchdown scorer:

Saquon Barkley (-195)

Jalen Hurts (-105)

Travis Kelce (+135)

Kareem Hunt (+140)

Xavier Worthy (+155)

AJ Brown (+180)

Devonta Smith (+245)

Hollywood Brown (+270)

Isiah Pacheco (+310)

Dallas Goedert (+330)

What are the best bets to make for anytime td? Here are three of my favorite bets to make for anytime TD scorer.

*Note: Saquon Barkley is my favorite play and an obvious choice for finding the endzone. If you are comfortable with laying the price of almost (-200), then do it. You could also always parlay it with one of your other favorite plays for the big game. The three options below all have a more reasonable price as far as the odds are concerned.

Anytime TD Scorer: Travis Kelce (+135)

Travis Kelce has 31 catches for 350 yards and has scored 2 touchdowns in 4 Super Bowl games for his career.

Kelce has 8 touchdowns in his last 9 playoff games played.

In Super Bowl 57 against the Philadelphia Eagles Kelce finished with 6 catches 81 yards and 1 TD

Anytime TD Scorer: Dallas Goedert (+330)

On a team with AJ Brown and Devonta Smith, Goedert has been the best receiver for the Eagles this year in the playoffs. In three playoff games so far, Goedert has 15 catches on 18 targerts for 188 yards and 1 TD.

In Super Bowl 57 against the Kansas City Chiefs Goedert finished with 6 catches 60 yards and 0 TDs.

Anytime TD Scorer: Jalen Hurts (-105)