Cash Games vs GPPs: DFS Strategy & Contests to Play

There are multiple different flavors of DFS contests that enthusiasts can sink their teeth into but the most common types of contests are Cash Games and Guaranteed Prize Pool (GPP) tournaments.

These two different types of contests present contestants with various types of strategies to deploy in an attempt to take advantage of the contest format to help improve your chances of winning.

Here are some strategies to consider when playing these different types of DFS contests.

What is a GPP Tournament?

Have you ever heard the stories of come across a DraftKings commercial where you see a DFS player who won a million dollars from a big tournament? Well, this situation came from someone who won what is called a Guaranteed Prize Pool tournament.

GPPs are very popular because of the high payouts these contests a lot. The issue with these tournaments is simply the high volume of entrants playing in the contest, which can make finishing inside the top 20% of highest scorers to secure winnings a bit challenging. These contests are exciting, but come with a high risk, high reward type format.

GPP Tournament Strategies to Consider

There is no one magical formula to implement to guarantee you win money in a GPP tournament, but there are some strategies worth considering when constructing your roster.

Stacking: In an NFL DFS contest, stacking is a term that simply suggests pairing your selection at QB with his potential top target in the passing game. This is what I call double dipping and streamlining a way for you to score points for two spots on your roster by investing into your pick at quarterback.

High Upside Players: These can be a bit subjective, but players who are capable of generating explosive plays. Options like this NFL consist of players like Lamar Jackson, Saquon Barkley, and Tyreek Hill – who are all capable of popping off multiple 20 or 30 yard gains or finding the endzone on multiple occasions in a specific game.

Contrarian Picks: If you are unfamiliar with the term ‘chalk’ in the DFS world, that simply refers to a player who is expected to be present in a big chunk of the participants roster. This chalky picks can come in the form of players who have a great matchup at a reduced salary point who are likely to be a very popular in DFS lineups. Going against the chalk is contrarian, which can present an opportunity for you to generate points with a player who isn’t being utilized in many lineups.

What Is a Cash Game?

If winning a big DFS tournament with a high payout is the equivalent to hitting a grand slam, then winning a Cash Game feels like hitting a double.

Cash Games are the inverse of these bigger tournaments. This is a lower risk, lower reward format that is often a great starting point for DFS beginners to learn the ropes while improving their odds making money on these sites.

The different types of Cash Games include 50/50s (where half of the contestants win and get paid equally), Double Ups (very similar to a 50/50 but you a contestant is simply doubling up on their entry fee), and Head-to-Heads (which is simply a DFS contest between you and one other opponent) generally improve your odds of winning up to 50%, but generally lower your potential winnings significantly.

Cash Games Strategies to Consider

When you are playing in a DFS Cash Game, I strongly prefer to take fewer risks in my lineup and simply want to elevate my scoring floor with players who consistently see high volume in their offense. This can come in the form of quarterbacks who regularly rank amongst the highest in the league in pass attempts, running backs who see a very high percentage of the team’s total touches out of the backfield, and receivers/tight ends who have a high target share.

The reason I take this approach is because whether you are the top scorer in the contest or simply in sneak into the top 40% of scorers, your payout is likely to be the same. Taking unnecessary risks leaves the potential for pitfalls to lower you scoring floor and consequently could see you fail to receive a payday.