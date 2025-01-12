Top 5 DFS Options: Washington Commanders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wild Card Game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers managed to dominate the Washington Commanders in the their first encounter earlier this year, but much has changed since Jayden Daniels made the first start of his NFL career.

Here is a closer look at the top 5 DFS options from the Commanders vs. Bucs Wild Card matchup on Sunday night.

1. Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniels pro debut against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have fell in the loss column, but the fantasy upside from this rookie signal caller became crystal clear immediately after his 88 rushing yards and two scores on the ground back in Week 1.

Simply put, there aren’t enough adjectives to describe just how exceptional the rest of Daniels rookie campaign went in 2024.

Daniels has produced 31 total touchdowns (25 through the air with an additional six on the ground) while battling through a rib injury in the middle of his first season in a Commanders uniform.

Many expected Daniels to be a dynamic runner in the league, so his 864 rushing yards don’t come as much of a surprise. However, his production through the air has likely exceeded the expectations of many with 3,530 passing yards with really just Terry McLaurin as his lone proven receiver in this offense.

Daniels has thrown for over 200 yards in his last five full games played to finish the year, which speaks to his improvement through the air from his pro debut against this banged up Bucs secondary.

If the Bucs don’t do a better job staying discipline in their pass rushing lanes than they did in Week 1, then Daniels could have a monster fantasy outing on Sunday night.

2. Bucky Irving

The rookie campaign the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got from rookie running back Bucky Irving was nothing short of outstanding.

On just 207 carries, Irving produced 1,122 rushing yards and eight scores on the ground while chipping into the passing game with an additional 392 yards on 47 receptions.

The efficiency was off the charts with a great 4.03 yards after contact per rushing attempt, which helped him log 5.4 yards per carry – which ranked amongst the league leaders for backs with over 200 carries this season.

Entering the postseason, Irving appears to have clearly established himself as the leading the ball carrier in this high powered offense after Rachaad White did not receive a single touch in the season finale.

Now that Irving appears to have secured the RB1 role in Tampa, he’ll likely see enough work to top his 76 total yards on just 11 touches that he produced against the Commanders back in Week 1 – which is a defense that has given an average of 21.8 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs this season.

3. Terry McLaurin

Remember when I mentioned that Terry McLaurin was Daniels’ only proven option in the passing game? Well, to drive home my point – McLaurin is the only Commanders WR who has produced a top 70 fantasy season in 2024.

Fortunately for fantasy managers, McLaurin’s role as the clear cut top option in the passing attack has led to a career high 12 TDs in his sixth season – which is the first time he has topped seven receiving scores in his career.

His healthy 13.9 yards per catch still make him a regular producer of explosive plays on the perimeter, which makes him a potentially great option for yur DFS lineup entering the postseason.

Unfortunately for McLaurin shareholders, it looks as if the Bucs will get Jamel Dean and Antoine Winfield back for this contest – which could limit some of his big play opportunities with improved secondary play, but Daniels and McLaurin barely missed a deep shot against Dean in the opener.

Ultimately, McLaurin is solid DFS play in what could be a high scoring affair between these two teams.

4. Mike Evans

Mike Evans secured his 11th straight season with 1,000 yards receiving on his final reception on the final drive of the season to finish with 1,004 yards on 74 receptions and 11 TDs.

Well, that record tying campaign got off to a fast start when Mike Evans produced five receptions for 61 yards and two scores against the Commanders back in Week 1.

Yet, this production came against players like Benjamin St. Juste and Emmanuel Forbes – who are no longer a pivotal part of this secondary.

Evans draws a familiar face in Marshon Lattimore in his first postseason matchup against the Washington Commanders – who has given him some issues in the past – but there is no denying that Evans is clear top option in the passing game with Chris Godwin on the shelf. This makes him a reliable DFS option with a high fantasy ceiling in this explosive Bucs offense.

5. Zach Ertz

When the name Zach Ertz is mentioned in fantasy circles in 2024, it doesn’t tend to generate a ton of excitement – but the veteran has been the unquestioned steady second option behind McLaurin in this passing game all season.

Ertz’s 86 targets, 61 receptions, 610 yards, and six touchdowns this year are his highest mark since the 2021 season – which was his first year in an Arizona Cardinals uniform.

In a win that secured the Commanders trip to the playoffs in Week 17, Ertz delivered 25.2 fantasy points in full-PPR formats with six receptions for 72 yards and two scores – which was the best fantasy performance of this season.

The Bucs defense has struggled mightily against opposing tight ends this year by giving an average of 12 fantasy points per game. In what could be a high scoring affair in a plus-level matchup, Ertz is a great DFS option for Wild Card Weekend.