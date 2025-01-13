Top 5 DFS Options for the Los Angeles Rams in the 2024 NFL Playoffs

The NFC West turned out to be a muddy mess throughout the majority of the 2024 NFL season, but the Los Angeles Rams have managed to emerge as the division winner – which makes them a very intriguing DFS option entering the postseason.

Here are the top 5 DFS options for the Rams entering the 2024 NFL postseason.

1. Kyren Williams

Many fantasy managers were skeptical about Kyren Williams delivering a repeat performance of his breakdown 2023 campaign after the addition of Blake Corum to this offense and – to a lesser extent – him being named the team’s starting punt returner to start the season.

Well, all Williams did was produce more total yards and total touchdowns than his league winning production from last year on an absurd 350 total touches.

Williams insane per touch efficiency did drop a bit this year, but his volume remained among the elite at the position and still produced a respectable 4.11 yards per carry in 2024.

Regardless of the game script, Williams is sure to be heavily involved in the Rams offense entering the 2024 NFL postseason – which makes him a solid RB option for your DFS squad.

2. Puka Nacua

Puka Nacua didn’t exactly post a monster year after his historic rookie campaign, but he has still been an elite option in full-PPR formats when on the field in 2024.

Need proof? Nacua is averaging 18.8 fantasy points per game (PPG) in full-PPR formats this season, which puts him as the WR5 on a PPG basis in 2024.

Nacua’s 79 receptions for 990 yards on 106 targets over 11 games of action puts him at an average of 7 receptions for 90 yards on just under 10 targets per game, which makes him an elite DFS option entering the postseason.

3. Cooper Kupp

Fantasy managers have every right to be jaded by Cooper Kupp’s underwhelming production throughout the crucial fantasy playoffs from Weeks 15 to 17, where he produced just four receptions for 53 yards and no scores over just nine targets to finish the year.

One may be quick to write off Kupp as washed after becoming the distant second option to Nacua over the final month of the season, but I’m not willing to completely discard his fantasy upside in your DFS lineup quite yet.

It was just back in Week 14 – with Nacua in the lineup – that Kupp delivered a 20.2 fantasy outing with five receptions for 92 yards and a score against a solid Buffalo Bills team, which proves he is still capable of delivering a vintage performance when called upon.

The volume no longer sniffs Kupp’s historic 2021 production, but he has still seen 100 targets over 12 games in 2024 – which makes a solid WR2 option at what should be a reduced salary price entering the postseason for your DFS lineup.

4. Matthew Stafford

Speaking of fantasy disappointments from the playoff run over the last month of the season, Matthew Stafford has been ice cold since his outstanding Week 14 performance against the Bills with one touchdown pass and one interception over his last three games – where he has failed to top 200 yards passing even with Nacua and Kupp both in the lineup.

Stafford has still produced a handful of games with 240+ yards and multiple scores through the air this year, but the consistency we’ve seen from Kyren Williams and the running game has made Stafford more of a low end QB2 option in fantasy with a low floor which is just as likely to fall in the range of outcomes as high ceiling.

Stafford is still a DFS option entering the postseason, but one that is a bit harder to get excited about in specific matchups.

5. Tyler Higbee

Admittedly, it is not easy to recommend a player who has just three catches for 20 yards and a score on the year for this piece – but the return of veteran Tyler Higbee to this offense should provide Stafford with another quality option in the red zone.

Higbee scored in his first game back from a torn ACL in Week 16 and should see his snap count expand entering the postseason with the other tight end options on the roster all underwhelming significantly in his absence.

Higbee can be a very productive checkdown and red zone option when called upon, which makes him an intriguing DFS play at a significantly reduced price entering the playoffs.