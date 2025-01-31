NBA DFS Picks for Friday, January 31

As we enter the final seven NBA games of the month, there is still an opportunity to finish the start of the 2025 calendar year with some wins in your DFS lineup.

Here is a closer look at some my NBA DFS picks for the Friday, January 31, 2025, slate of games.

Kevin Durant vs. Warriors

Kevin Durant going up against the Golden State Warriors is always an intriguing matchup given the history between this player and organization.

Durant is averaging 27.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.2 assists on the year while the Phoenix Suns are off to a disappointing start through their first 46 games of the season.

Despite dealing with a thumb injury, KD still managed to drop 33 on the Timberwolves on Wednesday, which means he should be good to go to play tonight.

The last time he faced off against the Warriors, Durant gave his former team 31 points back on December 28. Expect the former league MVP to deliver a solid outing for this contest.

Jayson Tatum vs. Pelicans

Despite battling through a knee injury earlier this week, Jayson Tatum was able to take the floor against the Chicago Bulls. The results were certainly a bit below the standard we have come to expect from him this year – finishing with just 16 points.

Fortunately, Tatum draws another solid fantasy matchup against a New Orleans Pelicans defense that is allowing an average of 43.06 fantasy points per game (FPPG) to opposing small forwards. Additionally, the Pelicans are allowing the fourth most total points per game to opponents at 118.5 this season.

Tatum has certainly cooled off a bit from his hot start earlier this year, but his upside in a favorable matchup is one I’m willing to bank on in this contest.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Spurs

Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn’t exactly require a strong sales pitch from any analyst to insert him into your DFS lineup, but his play over the last week while dealing with a minor injury has done nothing but solidify his status as a fantasy roster lock.

Over the last seven days, Giannis is averaging a bonkers 36.7 points to go with 14.3 boards and 4.3 assists. This was accomplished by scoring 35+ points in three straight games and has only scored fewer than 34 points once in his last six outings.

Regardless of the matchup, Giannis represents a set it and forget it type player for your DFS roster.

Nikola Jokic vs. 76ers

If you were disappointed by Nikola Jokic’s 17 points, six rebounds, and six assists against the New York Knicks on Wednesday – then rest assured, you aren’t the only DFS lineup he killed earlier this week.

Well, a bounce-back performance could be in store for Jokic against a banged up Philadelphia 76ers roster – who will be without Joel Embiid, Paul George, Andre Drummond, Caleb Martin and KJ Martin on Friday night.

I would recommend not overthinking this too much with Jokic’s down performance earlier this week. Jokic is still averaging a 29-point triple-doule on the season – which still makes him nothing short of elite option every time he takes the court. Especially when he facing off against a very injury-riddled squad. Start hm with confidence.