NBA DFS Picks for Thursday, January 30

Here is to hoping you paid up for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in your DFS lineup yesterday, who scored 52 points against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night. So, which NBA stars are set to have to a big game on Thursday night?

Well, here is a closer look at some my NBA DFS picks for the Thursday, January 30, 2025, slate of games.

Donovan Mitchell vs. Hawks

The Cleveland Cavaliers continue to be a force in the Eastern Conference with Donovan Mitchell continuing to anchor the offense in yesterday’s win against the Miami Heat with 34 points and six assists.

On the year, Mitchell is averaging a healthy 23.9 points while chipping in with 4.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds. Yet, his averages have sky rocketed over the last week with 31.3 points, 6.5 assists, and 2.0 steals per game.

In six of his last nine games, Mitchell has scored 33+ points – which has him on a scoring tear entering his matchup against an Atlanta Hawks squad who have been one of the worst units against opposing two guards in the league this season.

How bad, you ask? Well, the Hawks give up an average of 43.9 fantasy points per game (FPPG) to the position, which is the fifth highest mark in the league.

Expect Mitchell to continue to his scoring success in a favorable matchup on Thursday.

Anthony Edwards vs. Jazz

Speaking of scorers who are red hot, Anthony Edwards has also been on a tear recently. Scoring 28+ in six of his last eight games.

Edwards carried the offensive load in a win against the Phoenix Suns last night with 33 points to go with seven boards and five assists while knocking down three triples.

Tonight, he draws a matchup against a Utah Jazz defense that has given up the second most FPPG to opposing guards in the league at 46.2 per contest, which has been inflated by Gilgeous-Alexander dropping 54 on them back on January 22 and Damian Lillard scoring 35 against this unit earlier this week.

Start Edwards with confidence in this contest.

Franz Wagner vs. Blazers

Fortunately for the Orlando Magic, Franz Wagner has shown no linger effects of a right torn oblique since his return to the starting lineup a week ago.

Wagner has scored 29+ points in two straight games and played 40 minutes on Monday night, which suggests he isn’t dealing with any strict minutes restriction in his return to the court.

The Portland Trail Blazers have struggled against small forwards all season, allowing an average of 44.31 FPPG to opposing small forwards this season.

I’ve seen enough good things in his return to roll the dice on Wagner in this spot on Thursday night.

Jalen Green vs. Grizzlies

The last time the Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies squared off earlier this month, Jalen Green dropped 42 points on this unit.

Green’s scoring has been a bit disappointing over the last five games, failing to score 20 points in three of those contests. Yet, he has scored a minimum of 22 points in all contests against the Grizzlies this year.

With a chance to sweep the season series against Memphis, expect Green to show up in this contest.