NBA DFS Picks for Tuesday, February 11

After the dust has finally settled on the madness of the NBA trade deadline deals, DFS enthusiasts have gotten some time to get a sample of what these rosters will look like for teams looking to make a playoff push – which can be taken advantage of in your lineup.

Here is a closer look at my DFS picks for the Tuesday, February 11, 2025, slate of NBA games.

Tyrese Maxey

The health of Joel Embiid

continues to be a question mark that looms large over the DFS outlook of this Philadelphia 76ers roster entering their matchup against the Toronto Raptors.

One thing that can’t be questioned is high level of play DFS goers have been able to rely on from Tyrese Maxey this year.

With Embiid and Paul George both missing time out of the lineup since the turn over the new year, Maxey has ramped up his scoring to superstar levels. He has now scored 27+ points in 18 straight outings, which has helped him average an impressive 33.2 points to go with six boards and five assists per game over the last month of action.

The Raptors defense isn’t exactly an elite unit, which makes Maxey feel like a DFS lock entering Tuesday night.

Cade Cunningham

Speaking of recent DFS locks, anyone who has put confidence into Detroit Pistons up-and-comer Cade Cunningham into their DFS lineup recently has been handsomely rewarded with some great fantasy performances.

Cunningham is coming off of his eighth triple-double of the year on Sunday night with 12 assists and 10 rebounds to go with 19 points in a win over the Charlotte Hornets. This performance came off of the heels of a 38-point outing against the Cleveland Cavaliers last Wednesday, which marks the second time he has scored 35+ points over his last five games.

The Pistons are taking on a Chicago Bulls defense that has been gouged by opposing back courts for the majority of the season by giving up an average of 53.53 fantasy points per game (FPPG) to opposing points guards – which is the highest mark in the league.

Start Cunningham with confidence on Tuesday night.

Devin Booker

I get it…the Phoenix Suns have gotten off to an incredibly disappointing start considering the amount of offensive talent they have on the roster. Yet, the arrow has definitely been pointing in the right direction for Devin Booker over his 18 games – where he has topped the 30-point threshold in 11 of those contests.

Booker registered a season-high 47 points on Friday against the Utah Jazz by going 18-of-33 from the field with just three triples. His jump in scoring has been aided his ability to consistently getting to the line, where he shot a minimum of 14 free throws in his first three games of the month of February.

Booker is a microwave who can light it up on any given night, which makes me want to ride the hot hand of a gifted scorer entering their matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.