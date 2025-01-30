NBA DFS Sleeper Picks for Thursday, January 30

One of the top DFS sleepers of the Wednesday night slate was Malik Beasley, who came off the bench for the Detroit Pistons and scored 20 points in a losing effort to the Indiana Pacers.

In a Thursday night slate where Anthony Davis has been ruled out for the Los Angeles Lakers, who are some value plays for your lineup entering Thursday night?

Well, here is a closer look at some my DFS sleeper picks for the Thursday, January 30, 2025, slate of NBA games.

Isaiah Collier vs. Timberwolves

The Utah Jazz have decided to insert Isaiah Collier into the starting lineup recently and the results have been encouraging from a DFS perspective.

There has only been one game in the month of January where Collier has failed to register 6+ assists in a game and that came all the way back on January 1. On three different occasions this month, he has topped 10+ assists.

Collier’s scoring has been a bit more hit and miss, but he has still sprinkled in some 20+ performances on occasion and has scored 12 points in consecutive games entering tonight’s matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Since January 4, Collier has seen 23+ minutes in every single contest. His expanded role is worth a look when looking for a fairly priced option at guard with double-double upside.

Dalton Knecht vs. Wizards

The Lakers are going to be without Davis tonight and LeBron James is questionable with a foot injury. This open the door for an expanded role for Dalton Knecht, who is coming off of his highest scoring performance in the last two months.

Knecht was excellent on Tuesday night against the Philadelphia 76ers with 24 points on just 13 shots, while shooting 61.5% from the field and knocking down 5-of-8 three point attempts.

The Washington Wizards defense has been atrocious for the majority of the season, giving up an average of 122 points per game – which is the highest mark in the league.

Additionally, the Wizards play at one of the fastest paces in the league, which should give Knecht extra possessions and opportunities to follow up a great performance in a potentially expanded role tonight in a favorable matchup.

Rudy Gobert vs. Jazz

Everyone knows what Rudy Gobert does well at this point in his career. He is a solid defender who cleans up the glass and can finish near the rim.

Gobert is averaging 10.3 points and 10.1 reboundsto go with 1.5 blocks per game this season. These aren’t earth shattering numbers by the former All-Star’s lofty standards, but he is still a reliable presence on the interior of the Timberwolves defense.

Tonight, he draws a matchup against his former squad, who just so happens to give up the second most fantasy points per game (FPPG) to opposing centers in the league this season at 59.47.

The table is set up fairly well for the veteran to have a solid fantasy outing on Thursday night.

Anfernee Simons vs. Magic

Anfernee Simons may only be averaging 18.5 points, 4.8 assists, and 2.8 rebounds per game this season for Portland, but his recent play suggests he is a viable DFS option for your lineup at a slightly reduced cost.

Simons has scored 21+ points in four of his last five games. In those four contests, he has shot over 45% from the field while knocking down triples at 65.3% clip.

A matchup against the Orlando Magic defense isn’t ideal, but I’m willing to ride the hot hand in this limited slate of just 10 teams in action.