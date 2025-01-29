NBA DFS Sleeper Picks for Wednesday, January 29

The Association saw some solid DFS performances from sleeper options on Tuesday’s smaller four-game slate on Tuesday, which included included 30 points and nine boards from Portland’s Deni Avdija in the Blazers upset win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Here is a closer look at some my DFS sleeper picks for the Wednesday, January 29, 2025, slate of NBA games.

Jordan Poole vs. Raptors

The Washington Wizards are having a rough season and Jordan Poole can be a very frustrating fantasy option with his lack of consistency, but he does find himself with a nice matchup against a Toronto Raptors unit that has given up an average of 49.9 fantasy points per game (FPPG) to opposing point guards this season.

Poole is averaging 21.2 points, 4.9 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game this season, but has seen his assists and rebounds both jump to 8.1 and 4.0 respectively over the last three games.

Both the Raptors and Wizards play at top 10 paces in the league and could provide a higher scoring affair than expected if this game gets up and down consistently throughout the contest.

Daniel Gafford vs. Pelicans

Opportunities matter in the world of sports. For Daniel Gafford of the Dallas Mavericks, he has managed to make the most of his expanded role since Dereck Lively II exited the lineup indefinitely due to injury.

Since Lively suffered a fractured ankle earlier this month, Gafford has seen a significant uptick in his production – averaging 16.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, and even 2.3 assists per game over the last week. To throw wood on the depth fire, Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell are also banged up along the Mavericks front court.

Gafford has scored 12+ points in five straights games, which has included three double-double performances – two of which where registered 15 rebounds. In those two contests, Gafford actually swiped eight offensive boards.

Gafford’s season-high 31 points actually came back on January 20, which has all the arrows pointing in the right direction for a matchup against a New Orleans Pelicans defense that has allowed the third most FPPG to opposing centers at 59.2 and has allowed the third most total rebounds per game to opponents at 46.4.

Gafford is a solid play entering their contest on Wednesday night.

Josh Okogie vs. Nets

Speaking of potentially expanded role due to injury, LaMelo Ball is out for the Charlotte Hornets in addition to other players like Mark Williams, Cody Martin, Tre Mann, Brandon Miller and Josh Green all being a bit banged up. The depth concerns are certainly valid for the Hornets entering their Wednesday night matchup against the Brooklyn Nets.

This has led to an expanded role for Josh Okogie, who has scored 16+ points in two of his last three games. One of those three contests included a double-double outing with 16 points and 10 boards against the Toronto Raptors.

Okogie does have three point range and isn’t afraid to hoist up shots from distance when presented with an opportunity – which is evident by his six three-point attempts on Monday night against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Okogie is worth a dart throw if you are in need of a cheaper DFS option on Wednesday night.