NBA Player Props: Daniel Gafford Continues To Produce In Increased Minutes

Wednesday night’s basketball action features 11 enthralling matchups and plenty of NBA player props to bet on, including players on the Detroit Pistons and Dallas Mavericks.

So, why are we targeting Jalen Duren and Daniel Gafford out of all of the players available on this massive slate?

Keep reading below for a breakdown of our DFS picks of the day!

NBA Player Props for January 29

Jalen Duren To Record Double-Double (-145) – DraftKings

Duren has historically performed at a high level against the Pacers, averaging 13.4 points and 12.4 rebounds per game over his past nine outings.

In that stretch, Duren has recorded a double-double in every game, giving this a hit rate of 100% over a nine-game stretch, which is much higher than the implied probability of his odds (59.18%).

And there is nothing to suggest that Duren won’t record at least 10 points and 10 rebounds once again.

In fact, Duren logged 17 points and 17 rebounds against the Pacers in their sole matchup two weeks ago.

As for recent trends, Duren has logged double-doubles in five of his past six games overall.

This matchup is beneficial for Duren for several reasons.

First, the Pacers are one of the fastest teams in the NBA, ranking sixth in pace thus far in the 2024-25 season.

What that means for Duren is that he can use his straight-line speed to get end-to-end quickly, giving him more opportunities to score.

He will also get more opportunities due to the fact that there are more possessions in games that feature the fast-paced Pacers.

Additionally, Myles Turner, the Pacers’ center, is more of a finesse big man, relying on his athleticism to defend shots and grab rebounds.

On the other hand, Duren perfectly blends his athletic ability with exceptional strength, which can be used to move Turner around in the paint, giving him a better opportunity for rebounds and putbacks.

Daniel Gafford Over 2.5 Blocks (-107) – BetRivers

With Dereck Lively II sidelined for at least the next month, Daniel Gafford has seen a substantial uptick in his minutes per game for the Dallas Mavericks.

In his past five games, Gafford has averaged 3.8 blocks per game in just under 30 minutes per game; he has hit the over on this line in four of his past five games.

Gafford’s biggest issue since getting extended minutes has been getting in foul trouble, but he has managed to record only six fouls in his past two games, so he is making progress in that department.

This is also an advantageous matchup for Gafford, as the Pelicans shoot the sixth-most 2-point field goals in the NBA, meaning he will have more opportunities to block shots since he is an interior defender and rim protector.

NBA Player Props: One Last Thought

Tim Hardaway Jr had a monstrous game against the Pacers the last time these two teams (Detroit and Indiana) faced off, pouring in 25 points on 6-for-14 shooting from the field.

The current line on his points prop hovers around 11.5 points, which is solid value despite the fact he has only hit the over on it in two of his past five games.

Some players perform better against certain teams. And, in this case, Hardaway has performed well against the Pacers, regardless of what team he is playing for at the time.

Hardaway has scored 12 or more points in 16 of his past 19 games against Indiana and has seen plenty of minutes for the Pistons recently, eclipsing 30 minutes per game in eight consecutive games.

Give Hardaway’s NBA player props a look on Wednesday night.