NBA Player Props: Edey To Shine In Return To Canada

For Wednesday’s games, our NBA player props article will target Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey, who will shine in his return to Canada.

Additionally, we will take a look at Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk, who will distribute often to his new teammate Zach LaVine.

Keep reading below for our best NBA player props for February 5, 2025!

NBA Player Props: February 5, 2025

Zach Edey To Score 15+ Points (+400) – FanDuel

The last time the Raptors and Grizzlies faced off, rookie center Zach Edey had a monstrous outing, pouring in 21 points on 9-for-15 shooting from the floor and pulling down 16 rebounds.

At 7-foot-4, Edey is a particularly tough matchup for most teams, especially when those teams don’t have a floor-stretching big and force him to exert a ton of energy chasing around a stretch five-man.

In this case, Edey will be going up against Jakob Poeltl who is strictly a paint player. While Poeltl is a solid player, he hasn’t exactly been shutting down opposing centers.

In fact, the Raptors are allowing opposing centers to score the sixth-most points per game in the NBA so far this season.

Edey is also carrying a ton of momentum into this one after his 16-point, 14-rebound night against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.

He has actually scored 15 or more points in two of his past five games for a 40% hit rate in that span.

That percentage is double the implied probability of his +400 odds.

With Edey returning to his home country for the first time in his NBA career, he will undoubtedly be looking to make a statement.

Malik Monk Over 6.5 Assists (-110) – DraftKings

Malik Monk has steadily improved throughout his NBA career, and continues to do so this season.

Monk’s next big step forward in his play has been with his passing vision, passing accuracy, and in creating for others off of the dribble.

In fact, Monk has averaged a career-high 5.9 assists per game during the 2024-25 regular season.

Recently, he has been even better, recording an eye-popping 7.7 assists per game in his past seven outings.

Without Fox on the floor, Monk will assume point guard duties, and he will undoubtedly want to welcome newly acquired two-guard Zach LaVine with a ton of clean looks offensively.

NBA Player Props Today: One Last Thought

The Memphis Grizzlies are one of the hottest teams in the NBA, winning nine of their past 10 games, with their only loss being a blowout loss on the road to the Knicks.

Memphis is one of only two teams (Portland) with a 9-1 record over their past 10 games, and the Grizzlies boast the fifth-highest net rating in that stretch.

So, this road game against the Toronto Raptors should be an easy win, right?

Not necessarily.

In their past seven games, the Raptors have the lowest defensive rating in the NBA and are holding opponents to the eight-fewest fastbreak points and the seventh-lowest field goal percentage.

The Raptors also hold an excellent 17-9-1 record against the spread on their home floor this season.

Memphis will likely win due to sheer talent but the Raptors should keep the deficit to single-digits.