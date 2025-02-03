NBA Player Props Today: Santi Aldama To Continue Success Against Spurs

On Monday night, we will have several high profile NBA matchups, including the San Antonio Spurs versus the Memphis Grizzlies.

However, instead of betting on Victor Wembanyama, our NBA player props today will feature Santi Aldama in that game, as well as Lauri Markkanen against the Indiana Pacers.

Continue reading below for our DFS picks of the day, which include Aldama to record a double-double and Markkanen to score 20 or more points!

NBA Player Props Today: February 3, 2025

Santi Aldama Double-Double – DraftKings

We will be backing the Memphis Grizzlies’ backup forward Santi Aldama to record a double-double even though we do not know the exact odds yet.

Aldama has been playing some tremendous basketball for the Grizzlies and is often used in late fourth quarter lineups alongside Jaren Jackson Jr in the frontcourt.

Look no further than last night’s game against Milwaukee for evidence of his importance to this team.

Historically, Aldama has been a “Spurs killer,” meaning he plays even better than usual against San Antonio.

In fact, in his past five games against the Spurs, Aldama has averaged 18.8 points and 10.4 rebounds per game on roughly 55% shooting from the field, 40% shooting from deep, and 85% shooting from the free throw line.

Further, Aldama has secured double-doubles in four of those five games, which is an incredible hit rate for what will inevitably be a plus-odds bet.

Besides his impact on the glass and on the offensive end of the floor, Aldama should also earn himself more minutes on Monday night with his defense.

The last two times these teams played one another, Aldama, who was one of the primary defenders on Victor Wembanyama when he was on the floor, held Wemby to 19 and 13 points.

Because of his length, quickness, and defensive instinct, it is very likely that Aldama will see close to 30 minutes once again versus the Spurs, giving him even more time than usual to score at least 10 points and pull down at least 10 rebounds.

Lauri Markkanen Over 19.5 Points (-105) – FanDuel

There are no two ways about it: Markannen has struggled this season for the Utah Jazz.

Markkanen has not shot the ball nearly as well as in previous seasons, firing at roughly a 42% clip from the field and a 35% mark from 3-point land.

Considering that Markkanen has been a near-50/40 shooter in three of his past four seasons, it is evident that this has not been his year.

Still, we love Markkanen in this matchup against the Pacers for several reasons.

First, Indiana has allowed opposing power forwards to score the third-most points per game this season.

Pascal Siakam is not the type of defender who will chase Markkanen around the 3-point line and work his way through screens to get an effective closeout.

Siakam puts the majority of his energy into the offensive end of the floor, which could result in some lax defensive possessions.

Therefore, we expect Markkanen to get some clean looks from deep.

Historically, Markkanen has also been fantastic against the Pacers, averaging 27.3 points per game in his past four games versus Indiana on a ridiculous 55/44/93 shooting split.

Indiana plays fast (sixth in pace), meaning Markkanen could also have some opportunities in transition, where the defense can be scrambled.

One Last Thought

Surprisingly, the Memphis Grizzlies are only 2.5-point home favorites against the San Antonio Spurs, despite winning both of their matchups this season by double-digits.

In fact, their average scoring margin in those two games has been +21. These matchups were also road games for the Grizzlies, while this game will be at home.

While it is not clear whether or not star point guard Ja Morant will be able to “give it a go,” the Grizz have fared reasonably well in his absence recently, winning their past two games against the Rockets at home and the Bucks on the road.

Lastly, as mentioned above, Aldama is a fantastic matchup against Wembanyama, who has averaged merely 16 points per game against Memphis so far this season.

Keep checking in daily for our NBA player prop today articles!