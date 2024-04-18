NHL Daily Fantasy: AI-Powered Value Picks for April 18

The postseason stage is nearly set.

The final game day of the 2023-24 NHL regular season is upon us, featuring a six-game slate whose results will determine the final two first-round matchups in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Our AI-powered dfsPro projections have uncovered some key under-the-radar value picks playing in Thursday’s games to help daily fantasy managers to fill out their rosters and remain under the salary cap. Let’s look at some of our model’s top value picks for April 17!

Top Value Picks: Forwards

Jordan Eberle (RW – Seattle Kraken, $4,300 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.27, A: 0.34, S: 2.26, BLK: 0.43

Our model projects Seattle Kraken winger Jordan Eberle to outperform his averages in goals, shots, takeaways and blocked shots tonight against the Minnesota Wild. In addition to recording a +2 rating, Eberle scored a goal on his only shot of the game in Seattle’s most recent meeting with the Wild on Feb. 24.

Ryan Donato (RW – Chicago Blackhawks, $3,000 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.33, A: 0.29, S: 1.44, BLK: 0.5

Our model projects Chicago Blackhawks winger Ryan Donato to more than double his goalscoring potential tonight against the Los Angeles Kings. He is also expected to see a 34% uptick in assists and a 60% increase over his average in blocked shots, making him a solid value pick as a two-way depth forward.

Thomas Bordeleau (LW – San Jose Sharks, $3,400 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.33, A: 0.24, S: 2.02, BLK: 0.57

San Jose Sharks winger Thomas Bordeleau snapped a four-game scoreless streak on April 15 with an assist in San Jose’s 9-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. Our model projects Bordeleau to outperform his averages offensively in tonight’s matchup against the Calgary Flames, including a 36% uptick over his average point potential.

Top Value Picks: Defensemen

Filip Hronek (RD – Vancouver Canucks, $4,000 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.29, A: 0.49, S: 1.86, BLK: 1.37

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek has logged more than 20 minutes of ice time and put at least one shot on goal in each of Vancouver’s seven games during the month of April. Our model projects a modest 2% increase over Hronek’s average shot volume, as well as a 32% uptick in his potential to find the scoresheet tonight against the Winnipeg Jets.

Neal Pionk (RD – Winnipeg Jets, $3,800 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.32, A: 0.29, S: 1.82, BLK: 1.36

Jets defenseman Neal Pionk has four points (all assists) in his past five games, and he is coming off a two-point performance against the Kraken on April 16. Our model projects a 50% increase in his point potential tonight against the Canucks, making him a solid value pick for DFS managers looking to add blueline scoring to their lineups.

Gustav Lindstrom (RD – Anaheim Ducks, $2,500 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.14, A: 0.25, S: 1.18, BLK: 0.88

Our model projects Anaheim Ducks defenseman Gustav Lindstrom to outperform his averages in assists (258%) and shots (11%) tonight against the playoff-bound Vegas Golden Knights. Lindstrom, who typically plays on Anaheim’s third defensive pairing with William Lagesson, recorded an assist and a +2 rating in one prior meeting with the Golden Knights this season as a member of the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 16.

For more DFS advice, sign up for our free newsletter!