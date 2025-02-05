Super Bowl 59 MVP: Longshots, Favorites & the Best Bet

Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans is loaded with potential MVP candidates on both teams and on both sides of the football.

Traditionally, the MVP goes to the starting QB of the winning team. Tom Brady has won the MVP four times, which is the most in NFL history. Patrick Mahomes has a unique opportunity in this game to not only become the first three peat champion in history but to also become the first player ever to win Super Bowl MVP three straight years to go with it.

Here is a list of the top candidates to win the MVP award in Super Bowl 59:

Patrick Mahomes +105

Saquon Barkley +240

Jalen Hurts +375

Travis Kelce +1500

Xavier Worthy +3000

A.J. Brown +3500

Kareem Hunt +6600

DeVonta Smith +6600

Jalen Carter +6600

Chris Jones +6600

Zach Baun +8000

Dallas Goedert +10000

A running back has not been named the Super Bowl MVP since 1998. Barkley (+240), but if the Eagles take down the Chiefs, Barkley is the leading candidate to win the award as the biggest play maker all year for the Eagles. So far in the postseason, he has rushed for 442 yards and five TDs.

Super Bowl Best Bet: Saquon Barkley (+240)

Barkley is the best player in this game, and his production has been out of this world both in the regular season and the post season this year. Hard to ignore what Saquon has done and if the Eagles were to win this game, Barkley will most likely have the numbers to support his case.

Jalen Hurts at +375 is worth a look as well. With a strong return of almost 4-1, Hurts has the playmakers around him to put up the numbers worthy of getting MVP honors. If you look back to Super Bowl 57, Jalen Hurts filled up the box score.In Super Bowl 57 against the Chiefs, Hurts (+375) passed for 304 yards and rushed for three TDs. He also rushed for three TDs in the NFC Championship Game this season. K.C. will focus heavily on limiting Barkley, so Hurts may elect to open things up more as a passer and position himself to win the MVP award.

MVP Long Shots

Travis Kelce +1500

Kelce is the all-time leader in playoff receptions (174) and 100-yard games (nine). In his last three Super Bowl appearances, Kelce has averaged 8.3 receptions and 102.3 receiving yards. He registered the Chiefs’ first score of Super Bowl 57 against Philly on an 18-yard TD reception.

AJ Brown +3500

Brown was limited to just 4 targets and 2 catches in the first two playoff games for the Eagles this year. Brown was coming off of a knee injury which seemed to impact his production in those two playoff wins. In the NFC title game win for the Eagles, Brown caught six of eight targets for 96 yards and a TD, looking like the knee injury was officially in the rearview mirror. If Brown can carry that momentum and production into the Super Bowl game, he is a worthy option for MVP. Out of all the Wide Receivers in this matchup, AJ Brown is the most dependable and best overall wide out on either team.

MVP Sleepers/Hail Mary Options:

DT Jalen Carter +6600

Jalen Carter is a menace. Carter is in his second season out of Georgia and looks to be peaking at the most important time of the year right now. Carter has 20 QB pressures in the playoffs, which is just three QB pressures away of the record that was set by Aaron Donald back in 2021. Jalen Carter is a second-team All-Pro defensive tackle, is capable of being a game-wrecker and would be the fourth defensive lineman to win the MVP. In the Divisional Round versus the Rams, Carter recorded two sacks and forced a fumble.

DT Chris Jones +6600

If we are going to mention Jalen Carter then we have to mention the DT on the Kansas City Chiefs side of the fence: DT Chris Jones. Jones can be just as impactful as Carter, just look at Carter and his eight pressures in the AFC Championship Game. His 91.6 PFF pass-rushing grade during the regular season ranked first among all interior defenders.

This game is fun with a ton of great betting options for bettors out there. MVP in this game is loaded with players that make for strong candidates to win the award. Led by Mahomes, Barkley, Hurts and Kelce it should be fun to watch how the MVP storyline plays out down in New Orleans for Super Bowl 59. I always like to bet one favorite/best bet and take a flier on one longshot or sleeper play such as Jalen Carter or Chris Jones. Best of luck on all of your bets for the Super Bowl!