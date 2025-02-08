TE Player Props for Super Bowl LIX

Tight ends are often a bit overlooked in the DFS landscape, but Super Bowl Sunday does feature two immensely talented pass catching threats who are capable of breaking the game wide open on the game’s biggest stage.

Here is a closer look at some of my favorite player props for the TE position entering Super Bowl LIX. Please note, these prop lines can found on Underdog Fantasy and are subject to change.

Travis Kelce: OVER 64.5 Receiving Yards

Feel free to mention some of the regular season struggles and poor AFC Championship Game performance if you would like, but I’m not trying to hear any of that regarding the fantasy outlook of Travis Kelce entering the Super Bowl stage.

In his four previous Super Bowl appearances, Kelce has failed to top 64.5 receiving yards on just one occasion.

Additionally, Washington Commanders veteran TE Zach Ertz just produced 104 yards against this defense. Sure, the game script may have had a little something to do with that – but if Ertz is capable of torching this defense, then Kelce is too.

Travis Kelce: OVER 6.5 Receptions

One major difference I see stylistically between the Buffalo Bills and the Philadelphia Eagles defense is the difference between zone and man coverage principles.

The Bills ran a ton of man coverage in the AFC Championship Game, which saw the Chiefs use Kelce as a decoy or the rub man in mesh concepts to help free up other pass catchers.

I expect the Eagles to run far more zone coverage than the Bills did last game, which is something Kelce is still capable of punishing regularly with his advanced knowledge of how to attack soft spots in zones and his telepathic connection with Mahomes.

Again, it is worth mentioning the name of Ertz and his production against this secondary due to their similar skill sets as veteran tight ends. Ertz produced 11 receptions against this stingy Philadelphia defense.

Kelce undoubtedly will – definitely should – demand more attention than Ertz saw last week, but could be the blueprint Andy Reid identifies to unleash his future Hall of Fame tight end on this defense in this matchup.

Dallas Goedert: OVER 4.5 Receptions

Dallas Goedert feels like the forgotten fourth wheel of this Eagles high powered offense. To be fair, with weapons like Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith, it is very easy to see why.

Yet, Goedert has chipped in with 15 receptions for 188 yards and a score this postseason, which certainly means he is capable of making an impact when called upon – which means he is averaging five receptions per game in this playoff cycle.

As great as the Kansas City defense has been this year, they have actually struggled to slow down opposing tight ends, giving up an average of 13.3 fantasy points per game to the position – which was the third most in the league.

Since one of the few issues this defense has had this season has been the inability to slow down opposing tight ends, then it would make sense for Goedert to be more involved in the passing game than many might expect this Super Bowl.

Dallas Goedert: OVER 52.5 Receiving Yards

If you simply divide Goedert’s 188 receiving yards this postseason by three, then you’ll quickly realize he is averaging well above his prop line entering this contest.

I know this isn’t an exact replica of the last Super Bowl encounter against the Chiefs, but Goedert did record 60 yards receiving against this Kansas City defense two years ago on the game’s biggest stage.

Since I am a firm believer in Goedert topping 4.5 receptions, I have no issue doubling down on him hitting this yardage total against a Chiefs defense that is susceptible against talented pass catching tight ends.