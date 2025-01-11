Top DFS Options for the Baltimore Ravens in the 2024 NFL Postseason

For a second straight season, the Baltimore Ravens has been producing as a top 5 offensive unit. Whether it’s been Lamar Jackson torching teams through the air or Derrick Henry steamrolling opposing defenses on the ground – the Ravens are loaded with DFS options for squad.

Here is a closer look at my top DFS options for the Ravens offense entering the NFL postseason:

Lamar Jackson

We all thought the 2023 version of Lamar Jackson was the best we’ve even seen from him. Somehow, he’s managed to be even better in 2024. Just take a peek at the production from his MVP season in 2023.

Lamar Jackson 2023 Stats

Passing

Yards: 3,678

TD: 24

INT: 7

Rushing

Yards: 821

TD: 5

Now, take a look at his production from 2024.

Lamar Jackson 2024 Stats

Passing

Yards: 3,787

TD: 37

INT: 4

Rushing

Yards: 765

TD: 3

Keep in mind, this production has come on one fewer game played for Lamar in 2024.

Whether the Ravens are leaning on Henry in the running game with a positive game script or Lamar is asked to carry the offense with his arm and legs in negative game scripts – Jackson has been an elite fantasy option in 2024. Expect that to be the case this postseason as the premier fantasy option for DFS players.

Derrick Henry

All fantasy players must pay homage to the greatness of Derrick Henry. At age 30, it would have been easy to write off Henry as in the twilight of his excellent career, but Henry’s excellent play in his first year with the Ravens has many wondering if he can do this for another five years.

Henry has averaged a career best 5.88 yards per carry at age 30 over his first 278 rushing attempts. That… is not human.

Henry has averaged a touchdown per game through his first 15 contests and is the leading ball carrier of an explosive offense that generates an average of just four trips to the red zone per game – which makes him a solid RB1 option for DFS squad regardless of format.

Rashod Bateman

Zay Flowers deserves his flowers – pun intended – for his great season, but DFS enthusiasts should not overlook the production we’ve seen from Rashod Bateman in 2024. And with Flowers out for the Ravens first playoff game, Bateman will be even more important.

Bateman has produced career high marks both in the receiving yards and receiving touchdown departments – scoring a receiving touchdown every five receptions through his first 15 games.

The volume doesn’t exactly have the weekly target volume of other top options on the slate, but his consistent role in a high powered offense make him a solid DFS option this postseason.

Mark Andrews

After catching six passes on just nine targets through the first four games of the year, Mark Andrews has done over the next 11 games is catch 43 passes for 486 yards and nine TDs.

Fantasy managers were rightfully frustrated with his slow start, but Andrews is still a consistent presence in the red zone with 13 targets in the red area through 15 games – which gives him a high fantasy upside in DFS formats in this high-powered offense.

Isaiah Likely is certainly worth considering his reduced price and excellent athleticism – which helped him produce multiple monster performances in negative game scripts this year – but Andrews feels a bit more game script proof then Likely.