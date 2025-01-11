Top 5 DFS Options for the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2024 NFL Playoffs

The Los Angeles Chargers have managed to punch their ticket to the postseason in their first year under Jim Harbaugh, which makes this a very intriguing offensive unit entering the playoffs.

Here are the top 5 DFS options for the Chargers entering the 2024 NFL postseason.

1. Ladd McConkey

I was a bit higher on Ladd McConkey’s fantasy outlook entering the 2024 season than most, but his excellent route running, dynamic RAC ability, and underrated contested production has led to an outstanding campaign that tallies north of 75 receptions, 1,000 yards, and 7 TDs.

What makes him my top player to target in DFS is his expanded production to finish the season.

From Weeks 11 to 17 – minus his one missed game in Week 14 – McConkey has scored a minimum of 14 fantasy points in full-PPR formats.

If the Chargers find themselves in a negative game script, then McConkey acts a safety blanket. If the offense gets rolling on the ground, then McConkey is a great vertical weapon off play action.

McConkey is a solid DFS option regardless of matchup entering the postseason.

2. J.K. Dobbins

From one player with a high fantasy floor, to one that feels a bit more boom or bust in J.K. Dobbins.

Fortunately, Dobbins was able to return from a knee injury that sent him to Injured Reserve (IR) for four weeks with a solid outing with 83 total yards and a score in Week 17 against the New England Patriots.

Dobbins hasn’t produced a 100 yard rushing performance since Week 2, but he is still the premier ball carrier on the roster for the Chargers – which puts him the RB2 conversation for your DFS squad.

Dobbins is questionable for the Wild Card round game, but if he plays, he’s a solid option at RB.

3. Justin Herbert

Despite the concerns of fantasy managers for Justin Herbert devoid of pass catchers like Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and Austin Ekeler in a run-heavy Greg Roman scheme – the young franchise quarterback has managed to produce an outstanding 7-to-1 TD to INT ratio while battling through numerous injuries in 2024.

After failing to top 180 yards passing through the first month of the season, Herbert has topped that mark in 10 of his next 12 games. The emergence of McConkey and significant improvement from Quentin Johnston in his sophomore campaign has helped make Herbert a reliable fantasy producer this season and should be a reliable option under center at a discounted price for your roster.

4. Quentin Johnston

Speaking of Johnston, he has evolved into a nice red zone threat in this offense with eight scores in his second season.

Sure, Johnston’s untimely drops can drive you insane – but his touchdown upside is enough to put him into consideration for your DFS lineup.

5. Derius Davis

With Joshua Palmer likely to head to IR, this could open the door for a third option to emerge at receiver in this offense. Some may gravitate to one of the tight ends on the roster, but I’m going to go with the speedy Derius Davis – who has scored in both Week 16 & 17 down the stretch for the Chargers.

The volume isn’t likely to be very high, but his big play capability could be worth a flier at a dirt cheap price in DFS.