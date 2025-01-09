Top 5 DFS Options at TE Entering the 2024 NFL Postseason

The tight end position has been a bit confusing this season after many of the big names got off to painfully slow starts to the year, but enter the NFL postseason as potential difference makers for your DFS squad.

Here the top 5 DFS options at the TE position entering the 2024 NFL postseason:

1. Travis Kelce

We have to start this list off with the potential GOAT at his position.

Despite having another down regular season by his own lofty standards in 2024, Travis Kelce’s greatness in playoff situations is undeniable.

When you rank first or second with Jerry Rice in NFL postseason history in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving TDs – you know he is a special player who delivers the goods when it matters most regardless of his regular season production.

Kelce failed to crack 1,000 yards receiving in 2023 for the first time since 2016, and he still managed to be a fantasy force in the playoffs.

While the YAC production is no longer elite and the top gear is just a touch slower than what we’ve been accustomed to throughout his Hall of Fame career, Kelce still plays a position that can give you a major DFS lineup advantage this postseason.

2. Mark Andrews

Speaking of veteran TEs who got off to a slow start this season, putting Mark Andrews in your fantasy lineup throughout the first month of the 2024 campaign was nothing short of painful.

After catching six passes on just nine targets through the first four games of the year, Andrews has done over the next 13 games is catch 49 passes for 608 yards and 11 TDs.

Fantasy managers were rightfully frustrated with his slow start, but Andrews is still a consistent presence in the red zone in an offensive that was historically great for a lengthy stretch of the season.

3. Sam LaPorta

The trend of star TEs getting off to a slow start but finishing strong continues with the third name on this list. After Sam LaPorta also got a painfully slow start to the year, but managed to finish strong over the last month of the season. the second year tight end has begun to heat up. From Weeks 8 through the rest of the season, LaPorta ranks inside the top 10 at the TE position in targets (66), receptions (46), yards (502), and TDs (6).

Despite the disappointing overall season, LaPorta is still a DFS option in an offense that generates trips to the red zone at the highest rate in the league – especially when you consider he is regularly targeted in the red area with over 15 targets inside the opponents 20-yard line.

LaPorta may have his fantasy ceiling capped a bit by the emergence of Jameson Williams, but he is still a solid DFS option at the TE position for your lineup.

4. T.J. Hockenson

T.J. Hockenson may produce the worst year of statistical production since his rookie campaign with just 39 receptions for 446 yards and no scores, but he has still shown signs of his former fantasy glory since returning from a torn ACL sustained last season.

Hockenson’s seven catches for 114 yards in his fourth game back from a major injury shows he is still capable of huge fantasy outings when called upon. Yet, the emergence of Jordan Addison definitely appears to have lowered his weekly fantasy ceiling.

Hockenson’s clunker in the season finale against his former team with just two receptions for 9 yards in a negative script that should have benefitted him should push his value down the salary board a bit, which could you a chance to get a great player at a discounted price for DFS contests this playoff season.

5. Zach Ertz

Of all the TEs entering the postseason, Zach Ertz may have drawn the best matchup of the Wild Card Round against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that is extremely banged up with Antoine Winfield, Jordan Whitehead, and Jamel Dean all missing the regular season finale.

Ertz’s 86 targets, 66 receptions, 654 yards, and seven touchdowns this year are his highest mark since the 2021 season – which was his first year in an Arizona Cardinals uniform.

In a win that secured the Commanders trip to the playoffs in Week 17, Ertz delivered 25.2 fantasy points in full-PPR formats with six receptions for 72 yards and two scores – which was the best fantasy performance of this season.

In a position that tends to be very volatile, Ertz should strongly be considered in your DFS lineup when you believe the Commanders could be in for a negative or high scoring game script.