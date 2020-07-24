Date Set for Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to Report to Training Camp

Soon, Dak Prescott will trade in his fishing pole for a football.

According to David Moore of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys‘ starting quarterback is expected to report to training camp at The Star on Tuesday. There, Prescott and the team’s non-injured players will immediately be tested for the coronavirus by undergoing nasal swabs, the opening salvo ahead of in-facility and on-field work.

Moore notes that Prescott and the Cowboys’ other veteran QBs, Andy Dalton and Clayton Thorson, were originally scheduled to report Thursday along with players recovering from injury, all of whom received appropriate COVID-19 testing. But uncertainty in negotiations between the NFL and NFLPA prompted head coach Mike McCarthy to “amend that plan.”

As of this writing, the sides were close to an agreement, ensuring camp begins as planned on Tuesday, July 28.

With no preseason to speak of, players likely will get a 21-day acclimation period and several virtual meetings before the first padded practice takes place. They will need to pass two virus tests — on Day 1 and Day 4 — to remain in the building, per the NFL’s latest proposal. Strength and conditioning would start Aug. 3.

Per sources, camp timeline in the NFL's proposal … Day 1: Testing/virtual meetings.

Days 2-3: Virtual meetings.

Day 4: Testing/virtual meetings.

Days 5-6: Physicals.

Days 7-15: Strength and conditioning (with a day off.)

Day 16: Practice starts.

Day 21: First padded practice. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) July 24, 2020

Given additional time off, Prescott apparently enjoyed an afternoon on the water Thursday. His brother, Tad, posted to Twitter caption-less photos of the two posing with freshly-caught fish.

There never was a question as to whether Prescott would show his face at Cowboys headquarters this summer. The former Pro Bowl passer is contractually obligated to participate in camp after inking his fully-guaranteed $31.4 million franchise tender for the 2020 season.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Tad Responds to Explosive Dak Rumor

Based on one person’s account, the fractious relationship between the Cowboys and Prescott is damaged beyond repair. According to plugged-in team reporter Bryan Broaddus, who spoke with an unnamed ex-coach, Prescott wants out of the Lone Star State due to the organization’s failure to meet his long-term asking price.

“I asked another coach, I said, ‘What about Dak? Do you think he wants to be here?’ And he said, ‘At this point, no, I don’t think so. However, he will not say it or show it. The kid is a stud and is mentally strong,'” Broaddus relayed Thursday on 105.3 The Fan.

Tad Prescott responded to the rumor via Twitter by dumping a vat of cold water on the anonymous coach’s belief. This is noteworthy as Tad, who has zero loyalty to the franchise, publicly questioned his fandom over their mishandled talks with his brother.

Nonetheless, it’s a stunning claim and, if true, a major about-face from Prescott, who admitted he “couldn’t be happier” despite his financial impasse.

“I’m a Cowboy and couldn’t be happier,” Prescott said on July 15 upon expiration of the signing deadline. “I look forward to working along[side] Coach McCarthy, the staff, and my teammates to be the best team we can be in pursuit to our goal of a Super Bowl.”

It also flies in the face of Prescott’s recent assertion to teammate Ezekiel Elliot that their “best ball is yet to come.” If Dak indeed wants a divorce from Dallas, he has a funny way of showing it — or not showing it, as the case may be.

READ NEXT: Former NFL Exec Predicts Dak Prescott Gets ‘Much Better’ Deal than Mahomes

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL