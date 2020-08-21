Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Plans to Wear Special Helmet Visor This Season [LOOK]

Dak Prescott instituted an apparent wardrobe alteration for the 2020 regular season. Rather than rock an ordinary helmet, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback has opted to retain the transparent visor he’s equipped during each training camp practice this month.
Is it a safety precaution? No.
A way to mitigate COVID-19? Nope.
It’s entirely aesthetic — impulsively random.
“No particular reason. Changing things up, I guess. … I like it. I think I’ll keep it,” Prescott said of the visor on Thursday, via The Athletic.
Prescott was solid if unspectacular in Thursday’s session, subjected to pressure with Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith (hamstring) and starting right tackle La’El Collins, who was involved in a car accident Thursday morning, both missing in action.
One of the day’s highlights was a body-contorting grab by rookie wide receiver CeeDee Lamb on a Dak deep ball.
CeeDee Lamb adjusts in the air to make the catch off a mid-range deep ball from Dak Prescott.
Another standout play came via a “long bomb” to WR Ventell Bryant, who Mossed cornerback Jourdan Lewis’ replacement, Daryl Worley. Lewis exited with an ankle injury and Prescott immediately took advantage, per the team’s in-house report.
Prescott lofted a long bomb toward Bryant, who was well covered by Daryl Worley. Using his 6-3 frame, Bryant plucked the ball out of the sky and managed to hold it over his head while going to the ground.
Dak, Lamb Walk it Off
This is why the Cowboys used the No. 17 overall pick on the explosive wideout. Lamb, who made a one-handed snag on camp’s opening day, saved his biggest splash yet for Friday.
The former Oklahoma star ended practice by skying for a scoring reception in the back right corner of the end zone, high-pointing the ball over a defenseless Worley’s head — and keeping his feet in-bounds.
“I feel like as a receiver, you have to expect the unexpected. No matter where the ball is, it’s your job to catch it,” Lamb said Friday, via the Cowboys’ website. “The quarterback has done all the hard parts. He got the ball out of his hands. He made checks. He did everything else. Now for you, all you’ve got to go catch the ball.
“Just understanding that everything is not going to go as planned and the ball is not going to be where it needs to be all the time. Just prepare myself for the worst, and when the best happens, it feels great.”
McCarthy Raves About ‘Great Future’ With No. 4
Prescott is every bit the offensive centerpiece Mike McCarthy thought he was inheriting as Dallas‘ new head coach.
One week of training camp, apparently, is a large enough body of work for a “very, very impressed” McCarthy to cement his stance on Dak, and lay the groundwork for a “great future” involving the “infectious” two-time Pro Bowl signal-caller.
“I’m very, very high on Dak Prescott,” McCarthy said during Wednesday’s appearance on NFL Network, via RJ Ochoa of Blogging The Boys. “I think the best word to describe him would be, he’s a natural. He’s a natural football player. He plays the position with excellent command. His leadership comes off of a very natural platform.
“You can see how he’s infectious any time he walks into the room. And really just going through the hiccups that we’re going through as an offense right now, it’s seamless to him. He doesn’t really blink at anything. I’ve been very, very impressed with Dak and looking forward to building a great future with him.”
