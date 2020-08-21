Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Plans to Wear Special Helmet Visor This Season [LOOK]

Dak Prescott instituted an apparent wardrobe alteration for the 2020 regular season. Rather than rock an ordinary helmet, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback has opted to retain the transparent visor he’s equipped during each training camp practice this month.

Is it a safety precaution? No.

A way to mitigate COVID-19? Nope.

It’s entirely aesthetic — impulsively random.

“No particular reason. Changing things up, I guess. … I like it. I think I’ll keep it,” Prescott said of the visor on Thursday, via The Athletic.



Dak Prescott said he plans on wearing a face shield this season. ⁦@vernonbryant⁩ DMN photo pic.twitter.com/iZBDiXkIjr — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 20, 2020

Prescott was solid if unspectacular in Thursday’s session, subjected to pressure with Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith (hamstring) and starting right tackle La’El Collins, who was involved in a car accident Thursday morning, both missing in action.

One of the day’s highlights was a body-contorting grab by rookie wide receiver CeeDee Lamb on a Dak deep ball.

CeeDee Lamb adjusts in the air to make the catch off a mid-range deep ball from Dak Prescott. WFAA | WFAA Sports | @Dak | @_CeeDeeThree (Video courtesy of Dallas Cowboys) pic.twitter.com/rvMVLLjOyX — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 20, 2020

Another standout play came via a “long bomb” to WR Ventell Bryant, who Mossed cornerback Jourdan Lewis’ replacement, Daryl Worley. Lewis exited with an ankle injury and Prescott immediately took advantage, per the team’s in-house report.

Prescott lofted a long bomb toward Bryant, who was well covered by Daryl Worley. Using his 6-3 frame, Bryant plucked the ball out of the sky and managed to hold it over his head while going to the ground.

Dak, Lamb Walk it Off

This is why the Cowboys used the No. 17 overall pick on the explosive wideout. Lamb, who made a one-handed snag on camp’s opening day, saved his biggest splash yet for Friday.

The former Oklahoma star ended practice by skying for a scoring reception in the back right corner of the end zone, high-pointing the ball over a defenseless Worley’s head — and keeping his feet in-bounds.

“I feel like as a receiver, you have to expect the unexpected. No matter where the ball is, it’s your job to catch it,” Lamb said Friday, via the Cowboys’ website. “The quarterback has done all the hard parts. He got the ball out of his hands. He made checks. He did everything else. Now for you, all you’ve got to go catch the ball.