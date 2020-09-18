Cowboys WR Amari Cooper Gives One-Word Final Answer on Week 2 Status

A single syllable is all notoriously tight-lipped Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper could bring himself to offer about his mysterious foot injury.

It was plenty.

“No,” Cooper responded Friday when asked by reporters if he expects to miss the team’s 2020 home opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Pro Bowl wideout popped up on Thursday’s injury report, essentially out of nowhere, with the bum foot. It was unclear how or when he was injured; Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones was cryptically evasive, suggesting a possible game-time decision for Week 2.

“That’s fair,” Jones said earlier Friday on 105.3 The Fan, via Sports Illustrated. “I would put all of this in normal game day — this is the way it’s always going to be. We’re going to have two or three, as many as a handful that are questionable on gameday and could be that degree of seriousness.”

There’s no questionable tag to be had. Cooper was removed from the injury report shortly after explaining that he merely bruised his foot in Dallas’ opening-day loss to the Rams, curtailing increasing panic over his availability.

Cooper, who signed a five-year, $100 million contract with the Cowboys in March, will take his usual place in the starting lineup. Following a team-leading 10 catches for 81 yards in Week 1, he gets a plus matchup in an Atlanta defense that surrendered 322 yards and four passing touchdowns to Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson — and 4-95-1 to Seahawks WR1 D.K. Metcalf.

“I don’t foresee a setback there,” Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy said Friday of Cooper’s status.

Cooper Discusses Dirty-Bird Counterparts

Sunday’s NFC tilt of 0-1 squads pits one star receiver against another with seven-time Pro Bowler Julio Jones and his partner in pass-catching, Calvin Ridley, coming to Jerry World. Both of whom, like Cooper, attended Alabama. Both of whom, like Cooper, are game-breakers.

“Julio is a big receiver, but he is also fast. He’s also quick. He can run every route,” Cooper said Friday, via beat reporter Brianna Dix. “Ridley is the same way. He’s a beast. He’s a good route-runner with quick speed, good hands. They’re both real pros.”

Jones remains a world-beater in his age-31 campaign, torching Seattle for 157 yards on nine grabs during last Sunday’s defeat. He didn’t cross the century mark alone. Ridley converted his nine receptions into 130 yards and two touchdowns.

Fortunately for the Cowboys, they might have all hands on deck to combat this lethal aerial attack. Starting nickelback Jourdan Lewis, who missed Week 1 with an ankle injury, will play after practicing in full Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

CB Anthony Brown, who filled Lewis’ slot role in Los Angeles, is listed as questionable to go against the Falcons due to a rib injury. Brown was a limited participant in Friday’s practice.

