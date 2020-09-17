Cowboys WR Amari Cooper, LT Tyron Smith Revealed to Have New Injuries

The Dallas Cowboys had just one player on Wednesday’s injury report: cornerback Jourdan Lewis, who practiced in full. That changed Thursday.

Dallas’ second Week 2 report ahead listed wide receiver Amari Cooper as a limited participant with a foot injury and left tackle Tyron Smith as a DNP due to a neck issue. Also included were Lewis (full) and edge rusher Aldon Smith (DNP, tooth), who was excused for a dentist appointment.

It’s unclear what specifically is dogging the Pro Bowl pass-catcher and All-Pro blocker after both dealt with bum hamstrings during training camp. Some reports classify Cooper’s as an ankle rather than a foot, but it’s nonetheless concerning since he played through a slew of similar injuries in 2019.

The Cowboys’ star wideout looked no worse for wear in last Sunday’s loss to the Rams, leading the team with 10 catches for 81 yards. He logged 68 of 72 offensive snaps — or 94.4% — and did not appear to favor his apendage.

If Cooper is inactive or limited in Sunday’s home opener against Atlanta, Michael Gallup would slide into the WR1 role while rookie CeeDee Lamb sees a larger target share.

Smith, too, had no apparent trouble in Week 1, playing all 72 snaps and looking like his usual dominant self. The Rams sacked quarterback Dak Prescott three times, though a majority of pressure was surrendered by undrafted rookie right tackle Terence Steele.

But the club simply cannot afford any more hits along the offensive line, which remains without starting RT La’el Collins (IR, hip) and just lost swing OT Cam Erving to a multi-week knee injury.

Smith’s absence would force Brandon Knight into his role as Prescott’s blindside protector, though ESPN’s Todd Archer raised the possibility of guards Zack Martin and Connor Williams sliding to the tackle spots. It’s hardly ideal, and the Cowboys know it; they plucked OT Alex Light off the Cardinals’ practice squad Tuesday and worked out former Cardinals RT Jared Veldheer on Wednesday.

The sliver of good news? Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher was told that Smith is expected to play against the Falcons.

His and Cooper’s status will be updated no later than Friday afternoon, when the Cowboys release their final Week 2 injury report.

