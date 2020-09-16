Cowboys Work Out Rookie QB Capable of Throwing Ball 100 Yards

The Dallas Cowboys brought in four players on free-agent visits Wednesday, including a quarterback with, purportedly, one of the strongest arms you’ll ever see.

Per NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Cowboys hosted undrafted rookie QB and former Prairie View A&M (Tx.) standout Jalen Morton.

Morton (6-4, 226) was a two-year starter for the little-known HBCU program. He threw for over 3,200 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions on 50-percent passing (232 of 264) across 26 games, adding 1,018 yards and 13 TDs on 186 rushing attempts — a long of 89 yards.

Morton’s best attribute is his howitzer for an arm. According to Sports Illustrated, he verified his ability — “Yes, sir,” ‘he said matter-of-factly’ — to launch the football 100 yards in the air.

“The last time I did that was late July before camp. I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m feeling good about the season,’” Morton said, via SI. “I feel good about it. I feel good about it because I know my arm strength. I used to play baseball. I know the type of conditioning to keep in shape and keep doing that. I’ve seen Aaron Rodgers flick the ball and it goes 75. I can only imagine what he would do if he takes a couple of hitches and lets it go.”

Prairie View QB Jalen Morton shows off huge arm by throwing it 64 yards flat-footed. pic.twitter.com/gCgE210V1b — Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) March 22, 2020

Although his arm strength was lauded in an NFL.com scouting profile, embedded below, Morton is very much a project rather than a blue-chip developmental signal-caller. Such is the reason he went unselected in this year’s draft and was dumped by the Green Bay Packers last month.

“While the stats might say he is a dual-threat quarterback, that could have been more a function of his team’s offense than his particular set of skills. Morton has the size and arm talent of a pocket quarterback with above-average athletic ability. He has the potential to make pro throws, but getting through his progressions and playing with proper eye discipline are not his strong suits currently. He has developmental tools and traits but must elevate his post-snap fundamentals in order to have a shot at competing at the NFL level.”

The Cowboys, meanwhile, spent a seventh-round choice on QB Ben DiNucci and signed ex-Bengals starter Andy Dalton to serve as Dak Prescott’s backup. All three reside on the 53-man regular-season roster. The club released a fourth passer, Clayton Thorson, at final cuts.

