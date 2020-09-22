Veteran OT Retires After ‘All But Finalizing’ Deal to Join Cowboys: Report

Jared Veldheer told the Dallas Cowboys thanks, but no thanks.

The veteran offensive tackle opted to retire from the NFL on Monday rather than sign with the Cowboys, who hosted him on a workout last week.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Veldheer had a $2.5 million contract on the table that was “all but finalized” and “just needed Veldheer’s signature” before he instead chose to hang up his cleats.

Veldheer, 33, would have been a nice get for a Dallas offensive line that played without starting left tackle Tyron Smith (neck) and right tackle La’el Collins (IR, hip) in Sunday’s win over the Falcons. The 2010 third-round pick of the Raiders appeared in 120 career games between four teams — then-Oakland, Arizona, Denver, Green Bay — and regularly drew above-average marks from Pro Football Focus.

As it is, the Cowboys will move forward with Alex Light and Eric Smith as the backup OTs to temporary starters Brandon Knight and Terence Steele. The club’s primary swing lineman, Cam Erving, will miss at least two games on injured reserve, though Erving, battling an MCL sprain, reportedly could be sidelined as long as 4-6 weeks.

A veteran insurance policy may arrive in the form of former Cowboys starting guard and current free agent Ronald Leary, who revealed this past weekend that he’s in COVID-19 testing protocol. Leary, upon gaining entry into the facility, worked out for Dallas on Monday, and Gelhken reported he’s still “on [its] radar.”

“We’re talking,” Leary relayed to Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher on Saturday.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!