Larry Fitzgerald Urges Cowboys, Aaron Rodgers to Make ‘Controversial’ Trade

The Dallas Cowboys have many different directions they can go in the 2023 offseason, and NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald thinks their direction should involve Aaron Rodgers.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback seems likely to leave the NFC North franchise, as Heavy’s Max Dible recently covered. But rather the Las Vegas Raiders or New York Jets as new homes for the 39-year-old, Fitzgerald thinks he should head to Dallas.

During an episode of his podcast Let’s Go!, Fitzgerald explained that he would be heading somewhere like the Cowboys if he was in Rodgers’ shoes.

“I know there’s a lot of conversations about the Jets,” Fitzgerald explained. “If I was Aaron, that wouldn’t be the most enticing route. It would be something a lot more controversial, like for him to go to the Dallas Cowboys or something like that. He can be reunited with Mike McCarthy and have a team around him that it’s ready-made.”

There are obvious issues behind the idea of a trade for Rodgers, namely the presence of current franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott’s huge salary and 2022 performances only make that more difficult, but it’s also worth saying that “crazier” moves have happened in the long history of the NFL.

McCarthy and Rodgers Crossed Paths in November

In one of the more tantalizing games of the 2022 regular season, McCarthy and Rodgers faced off for the first time since 2019, when the current Cowboys head coach parted ways with the Packers.

Green Bay secured a 31-28 win in overtime, and both McCarthy and Rodgers discussed their relationship before and after the contest. The Packers QB explained on the Pat McAfee Show that it was a welcome reunion.

“I’m going to give him a ol’ hug I can tell you that much I’m excited to see Mike,” Rodgers said before the game. “We’ve shared some messages the last couple weeks… Mike in general deserves a lot of credit, a lot of respect and hopefully a great ovation at some point.”

Meanwhile, McCarthy shared a similar sentiment and reflected on the duo’s early success.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing Aaron,” McCarthy said. “We’ve had great communication. I have nothing but love and gratitude for him. … Whole lot of appreciation, not only for him, but the teams there. We had some great times, great moments. When I think of him, I think of all of our one-on-one conversations we had, especially in the younger days. It always ended with a hug and ‘I love you’.”

It ended with Rodgers getting the victory, but the two were totally complimentary of each other in the before and after of the contest.

Rodgers Recently Asked About Cowboys

During the PGA Tour’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Rodgers was asked about his potential options and where he was thinking his next season would take place.

As Heavy’s Jonathan Adams covered, Rodgers shot down the idea of joining the San Francisco 49ers. He was then told he would look good with a “Cowboys star on his helmet” and he offered a big smile before hitting a solid shot on a Par-3.

Did Packers Aaron Rodgers just shut down the rumors that he could be traded to the 49ers? 🧐

So it’s not a no from Rodgers, but certainly not a yes either. If Rodgers does want to come to Dallas, it would have to be something for owner Jerry Jones and the Cowboys to consider, even if it would be a difficult move to pull off.