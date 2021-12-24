Cowboys Star Breaks Silence on Frustration with Failing Offense

Closed mouths don’t get fed — and Amari Cooper is hangry.

Breaking character, the mild-mannered wide receiver publicly voiced his frustration with the stagnant Dallas Cowboys‘ passing offense. To quote Keyshawn Johnson: just get him the damn ball.

“I got to be honest, it actually does [bother me],” Cooper said during a December 23 radio interview on 105.3 The Fan. “Because, yeah, we’re winning, but the defense is playing a huge part in that. We’re not really as explosive as we should be. We’re not converting a lot of their turnovers into touchdowns. A lot of them are field goals. And I feel like I could be a huge part of that, so that’s what frustrates me.

“I think I can do more in the red zone if I get some targets. I can do more on third down if I get the targets. To help the offense be what we need to be, I think I can definitely help change that.”

Breaking Down Amari’s Production

In the second year of his $100 million contract extension, Cooper has registered 53 catches for 683 yards and six touchdowns across 12 appearances. The former Pro Bowl wideout missed two games (Weeks 11-12) following a stint on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

His numbers not where they should be, Cooper is pacing to finish below 1,000 receiving yards for the first time since 2017. He hasn’t logged a 100-yard outing since Week 8 and has just one TD grab over that span. Cooper totaled a season-low eight yards on two receptions during Dallas’ Week 15 win at New York.

Part of his downturn stems from a glut of offensive weaponry — a supporting cast featuring CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, and Dalton Schultz — which Cooper was forced to acknowledge.