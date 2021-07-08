Cowboys 4x Pro Bowl Star Could Miss Training Camp: Report

The Dallas Cowboys could be without star receiver Amari Cooper when the team’s first training camp practice begins on July 22nd. Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher reported Cooper will be “cutting it close” to making it back in time for the beginning of training camp.

Cooper is recovering from offseason ankle surgery, but so far there is no indication the receiver will miss any regular-season games. It also does not appear Cooper will miss all of training camp but could miss the start of practices.

“Amari Cooper and Dallas Cowboys training camp are about to cross paths, and despite the fact that the Pro Bowl receiver is still recovering from foot surgery, a source tells CowboysSI.com that the club is unconcerned about any long-term issues,” Fisher detailed. “We have noted before, back on June 10, that the recovery, slow as it might be, is ‘not a crisis.’ And now we’re being told more timetable specifics. The team is scheduled to depart DFW for Oxnard training camp on July 20. The first workout is scheduled for Thursday, July 22. Cooper, we’re told, will be ‘cutting it close’ in terms of the rehab being complete just in time for a debut on that first workout day.”

Cooper Could Start Training Camp on the Physically Unable to Perform List

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport described Cooper’s injury as more of an “irritation” rather than something serious. Rapoport added that Cooper is in danger of beginning training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

“Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper may not be ready for the start of training camp due to an ankle injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday,” NFL.com detailed on June 9. “It is not viewed as a major injury, but an ‘irritation’ in his ankle that came to be roughly two weeks ago and it has prohibited Cooper from running, Rapoport reported. Cooper is unlikely to be able to run for the next two-three weeks, because rest is needed to remedy the ankle, Rapoport added. The reasoning behind him missing the start of camp and possibly ending up on the physically unable to perform list comes amid concern that with his inability to run, Cooper might not be in proper shape to avoid reinjuring the ankle at that time.”

Cooper revealed he had ankle surgery back in January via an Instagram post. The Cowboys receiver played in all 16 games last season for the Cowboys.

“Surgery was a success,” Cooper said on Instagram on January 7.

McCarthy on Cooper: ‘I’m Just Hopeful He’ll Be Ready for Training Camp’

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy provided a brief update on Cooper during a minicamp press conference. McCarthy left the door open for Cooper to potentially miss some of training camp but indicated he is hoping the wideout will be ready to go.

“You learn this early in this business, injuries are part of the game, and injuries give other players opportunities,” McCarthy explained on June 9. “And so, it’s all about developing that whole 90-man roster. So, obviously, we have five or six receivers that have had some issues here during this phase. As we talked about earlier, it gives Tony Pollard more opportunity to get those kind of reps. As far as Amari, Amari has the ankle that he’s still working through. He won’t participate the rest of the minicamp, and I’m just hopeful he’ll be ready for training camp.”