‘Blockbuster’ Trade Proposal Made for Cowboys WR Amari Cooper

Roughly one month from the start of the new league year, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper is the subject of increasingly torrid trade speculation.

The latest scenario — a “blockbuster” proposal, submits Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox — has Cooper landing with the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a 2022 third-round draft pick and a 2023 third-rounder.

“New head coach Doug Pederson noted in his introductory press conference that [Jaguars quarterback Trevor] Lawrence was a big selling point in Jacksonville. Adding a receiver like Cooper to the mix would help set up Lawrence for success,” Knox wrote on Tuesday, February 8.

“Cooper is a four-time Pro Bowler who has averaged 1,056 yards over the past three seasons. He had 865 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games this past season. Marvin Jones Jr. played in all 17 games for the Jaguars in 2021 and led Jacksonville with 832 yards and four scores.”

Ramifications of Cooper Trade

Entering year three of his five-year, $100 million contract extension — a pact with no guaranteed money remaining — Cooper is set to count $22 million (or 10.4%) against the Cowboys’ salary cap in 2022, per OverTheCap.com.

By trading Cooper prior to June 1, Dallas would create $16 million in cap space, leaving behind a $6 million dead-money charge. By dealing him after June 1, the team would save $20 million, with just $2 million in dead cash.

“The Jacksonville Jaguars would have no trouble absorbing Cooper’s salary,” Knox wrote. “They’re projected to have $57.3 million in cap space, third-most in the NFL. Jacksonville should also look to upgrade the receiving corps around 2021 No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence.”

Amari Expected to Stay Put

One way or another, by trade or outright release, many anticipate the Cowboys, who at present are more than $21 million over the NFL salary cap, moving on from the 27-year-old. Cutting Cooper, either pre- or post-June 1, would duplicate the aforementioned cap savings and dead-money hits — $16 million and $6 million, respectively.

However, Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson reported in January that Dallas is expected to retain Cooper for the 2022 campaign.

“According to league sources not authorized to speak publicly, the Cowboys haven’t made a decision on what they’re going to do, but most expect them to retain Cooper,” Wilson wrote on January 26. “The plan is to continue to evaluate his performance along with the other players on the roster and then make decisions.

“While one source predicted the Cowboys ultimately move on from Cooper and lean even more heavily on CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup when he returns from a knee injury, a torn ACL, another expressed confidence that Cooper isn’t going anywhere.”

Cooper is due a $20 million base salary next season but only stands to receive the payout if kept on the roster by March 21, the fifth day of the new league year.

“The Cowboys are probably better off holding onto Cooper and finding a way to get the most out of their hefty investment,” Wilson wrote.