Ex-Cowboys Star Amari Cooper Breaks Silence on Trade to Browns

Amari Cooper swapped the Dallas Cowboys for the Cleveland Browns in a trade back on March 16, and now the four-time Pro Bowler is revealing the details.

The move didn’t come as a shock to Cowboys fans, as Cooper’s large $20 million salary had him pegged as a likely trade target entering the offseason. However, the return for Cooper did surprise some, as the Cowboys essentially got a sixth-rounder for the receiver as both teams swapped fifth-round picks.

Cooper has been relatively quiet on social media and in public about the move, but the 27-year-old had his first official press conference as a Browns player on April 20, which gave reporters an opportunity to ask about his change of scenery and how the trade from Dallas went down.

“I wouldn’t say I just wanted to leave, but at the same time, it’s never personal, it’s just business and that’s part of the business of being in this league,” Cooper said. “Things like that happen all the time, players get cut, players get traded. There’s no player in the league who’s still in the league from 30 years ago. It all comes to an end at some point. With that said, I am excited about this new chapter, and I embrace it. I look forward to the future here.”

How Cooper Found Out About Trade to Browns

Cooper’s arrival in Cleveland is a big addition, especially considering that the Browns former No. 1 receiver Jarvis Landry is still a free agent and doesn’t appear to be returning.

Cooper has amassed over 7000 receiving yards in his eight NFL seasons per Pro Football Reference, with 46 touchdowns to boot. He took Pro Bowl honors with both the Cowboys and the Oakland Raiders, and should be entering the athletic prime of his career as he hits his late 20s.

But even a player of Cooper’s caliber gets surprised in the Internet age of instant news, which is exactly what happened when the news dropped. Cooper was apparently asleep when the news dropped and his friends’ texts were the things that informed him.