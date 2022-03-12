Cowboys Get Surprising Return in Amari Cooper Trade: Report

The Dallas Cowboys are trading Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns instead of releasing the star receiver. The good news is the Cowboys were able to get something in return for Cooper, but the downside is Dallas essentially lands a fifth-round pick for the playmaker. Not exactly a king’s ransom for the four-time Pro Bowler, and the Cowboys are also swapping sixth-round picks with the Browns.

“Trade is now officially agreed to, per source: Browns get WR Amari Cooper and a 6th, Cowboys get a 5th and 6th,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted.

The news comes one day after The Boardroom’s Jordan Schultz reported the Browns were actively pursuing a deal for Cooper. Schultz added that the Cowboys were expecting to land a third-round pick but clearly fell short of their goal with just a fifth-round selection.

“Browns becoming ‘real players’ in the possible Amari Cooper sweepstakes, per a league source,” Schultz noted on Twitter. “Should the Cowboys elect to trade — instead of release — the 4x Pro Bowler, I’m told Dallas is seeking a third-round draft choice, but “might settle for a 4.”

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cowboys!

The Cowboys Received Trade Interest From the Jaguars, Dolphins & Jets: Report

From our breaking news coverage: The #Browns traded for #Cowboys WR Amari Cooper. pic.twitter.com/J9GSelVj5C — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2022

The Browns were not the only team linked to a potential Cooper deal. CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reported that the Jaguars, Dolphins and Jets were among the teams who were interested in trading for Cooper.

“The Jacksonville Jaguars looked into Amari Cooper trade scenario, per a league source, and are expected to be a player in the wide receiver free agency market, with Cooper joining the Cleveland Browns via a trade from the Dallas Cowboys,” Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson said on Twitter.

Despite the low return, the Cowboys created an additional $16 million in cap space with the trade. Cooper is due $20 million annually for the next three seasons which the Browns now have to pick up the tab on the remainder of the deal.



Cowboys Working Towards Re-Signing Gallup

Amari Cooper’s final touchdown in a Cowboys uniform. #CowboysNation pic.twitter.com/LT0glCRZQO — Selby Lopez (@LopezSelby31) March 12, 2022

The trade signals that the Cowboys are confident they can re-sign Michael Gallup. Dallas is now turning their attention to bringing back Gallup who will step into an increased offensive role without Cooper in 2022.

“Cowboys continue to work toward an extension with WR Michael Gallup,” Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken tweeted after the Cooper trade. “Despite Amari Cooper trade to Browns, Gallup’s deal is not complete. ‘Not yet,’ source said.”

During an exclusive February 9 interview with Gallup, the receiver expressed skepticism that the Cowboys would move on from Cooper.

“Since I’ve been a part of the Cowboys, I can’t [imagine Dallas without Cooper],” Gallup told Heavy. “He’s a phenomenal player, he helps all the young kids. He helped me when I came in. He’s always helping CeeDee [Lamb] out, so. He’s the leader in that group. So, I don’t really see him going anywhere anytime soon.”

Yet, the Cowboys headed into the offseason more than $20 million over the cap. Within the last week, the Cowboys have traded Cooper, released Greg Zuerlein along with Blake Jarwin and restructured the contracts of Dak Prescott and Zack Martin. According to Over the Cap, the Cowboys now have $17.7 million of cap space with free agency approaching.