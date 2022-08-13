Antonio Brown Wants to Play for Cowboys Amid Team’s Injury Issues: ‘Call Me’

If the Dallas Cowboys are in the market for another wide receiver, they can technically count former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Antonio Brown as an option.

Brown had a pretty rough exit from Tampa Bay at the end of the 2021 season, taking off his pads and helmet and leaving the field mid-game. He was released by the Buccaneers in January and hasn’t signed with a team since.

Now, the four-time All-Pro has a message for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones: ‘call me.’ Talking to TMZ, the 34-year-old receiver said he’s up to play if Dallas wants him.

“Tell Jerry Jones to call me,” Brown said to the outlet. “Maybe. If you want the [touchdown] dance, if you want the production. Maybe.”

Brown was then asked about his former Tampa Bay teammate Tom Brady and said he “misses the passes” and that he’s “still open.”

In the video, Brown clearly is having some fun, but with his track record and personality, he’s could be somewhat serious. The Central Michigan grad has not said he’s retiring or has any other plans other than football.

From Steelers to Buccaneers

Brown’s career needs little preface, but with his production remaining solid through the last few years, it can be easy to forget exactly how long Brown has been in the NFL, or that he was a sixth-round draft pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2010 NFL draft.

His rookie year was a write-off, as he only made 16 catches on 19 targets. The former Central Michigan star then exploded as one of then-quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s favorite targets in 2011.

Brown only was credited with three starts, but totaled 1108 receiving yards and two touchdowns per Pro Football Reference. After establishing himself as a premier receiver, Brown totaled at least 1250 receiving yards and eight touchdowns each season from 2013 to 2018, twice leading the NFL in receptions and receiving yards.

However, 2018 is where the off-field issues start. Brown was twice accused of sexual assault that year, settling with his former trainer in her suit in 2021, per ESPN. From there, Brown hopped to the Las Vegas Raiders and then the New England Patriots, playing a singular game between his stints at both teams as issues continued. The events are too numerous to count, but USA Today has a timeline of his problem.

Tampa was a step in the right direction, as he totaled 1028 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 15 regular season games and winning a Super Bowl. However, as mentioned above, his exit from the Buccaneers was like his exits from other teams: on bad terms.

Cowboys on Adding a Wide Receiver

The Cowboys may be without WRs Michael Gallup and James Washington, but that doesn’t mean Jones or Dallas will even add another pass-catcher. In fact, the team has stuck to the “company line” of upgrading the roster, but not admitting if they will look to add a wide receiver.

“Stephen Jones gave his standard line when asked about adding a free agent at WR, but it carries even more weight now that Washington is out,” Dallas Morning News reporter David Moore tweeted after an August 1 practice. “’We’re always looking for upgrades to our roster,’ Jones said after confirming Washington’s injury.”

Dallas has yet to make any free agency or trade moves in the days since. While that could mean the Cowboys genuinely aren’t interested in another name, waiting until later in the preseason could mean more options as teams cut players and the regular season arrives.