Cowboys Among Favorites to Strike Trade for $54 Million 3-Time All-Pro Star

The Dallas Cowboys are focused on their current playoff run but that has not stopped speculation about potential offseason moves. The Score’s Jordan Schultz reported that the Cardinals plan to attempt to trade five-time Pro Bowl receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the coming months.

DraftKings released odds for Hopkins’ next team and the Cowboys are among the top contenders to land the playmaker. Dallas is listed fifth in the odds at +1100 behind Green Bay (+350), New England (+450), Kansas City (+500) and Giants (+750).

“Sources: #AZCardinals plan to try and trade All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins this offseason,” Schultz tweeted on January 10, 2023. “[Hopkins] has 2 yrs and $34.36M left on his contract and is likely to seek a new deal. Owner Michael Bidwill plans to express this to GM candidates.”

Why Would the Cowboys Trade for Hopkins’ $54 Million Deal After Moving on From Cooper?

Cowboys fans will likely be quick to point out that Dallas moved on from Amari Cooper’s $20 million annual salary last offseason, and Hopkins would be an expensive addition. Hopkins is not cheap but the three-time All-Pro’s contract is not as lucrative as Cooper’s deal. The star receiver still has two seasons remaining on his $54 million deal.

Hopkins is slated to have a $19.4 million salary for next season but this number drops to $14.9 million in 2024. There is also a chance that Hopkins could agree to a restructured contract, especially to land in a more appealing situation like Dallas. CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin explained why the Cowboys could be a sleeper team to strike a blockbuster trade for Hopkins.

“They don’t necessarily need another big-money target, with CeeDee Lamb headlining their group, but there’s a reason they took a flyer on T.Y. Hilton after flirting with Odell Beckham Jr,” Benjamin wrote on January 11. “Adding a proven route-winner like Hopkins would theoretically take pressure off Michael Gallup as the No. 2, and when doesn’t Jerry Jones enjoy making a splash? The financials would be the biggest challenge, with Dallas boasting only $8.6M in projected cap space.”

Trading for Hopkins Would Be a Risky Move for Cowboys

After the Cowboys’ very public flirtation with Odell Beckham Jr., there is little question that Dallas will look to add another key receiver this offseason. The Cowboys released James Washington after a disappointing injury-filled season, and Jalen Tolbert has been a non-factor during his rookie season. Dallas signed T.Y. Hilton in December, but it would be a surprise if the former Pro Bowler offered a long-term solution beyond this season.

Hopkins has failed to top 1,000 receiving yards since 2020, but the wideout has also missed significant time in each of the last two seasons. The veteran notched 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns in nine appearances in 2022 as the Cardinals offense sputtered to the finish.

The argument for acquiring Hopkins is that the star has had unfortunate luck with both injuries and a six-game suspension which has drastically impacted his numbers. Dallas could be buying low on a receiver who posted four straight seasons with more than 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns from 2017 to 2020. The Cardinals are unlikely to command much more than a day-two draft pick in a deal for Hopkins.

Yet, there are serious risks that come with trading for a 30-year old receiver who has displayed two straight years of declining production but still is being paid based on his Pro Bowl resume. The Cowboys may be more prudent to draft a receiver early for a fraction of the price, but rookie performance is not guaranteed as the team experienced with Tolbert.