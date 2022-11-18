Cowboys Urged to Replace ‘Weak Link’ with Ex-Ravens Star in Free Agency

The Dallas Cowboys have a problem on defense, and improving it at this stage in the season will likely take reinforcements in free agency.

After a strong stretch of wins, Dallas fell to an overtime defeat on Sunday and some responsibility falls on the defense. While the unit has forced turnovers and made big plays all year, the Cowboys surrendered a 28-14 lead to the Green Bay Packers in the second half.

In terms of raising the defense’s floor, one move that has to be considered is adding a corner. Cowboys DB Anthony Brown has been a weak link in the secondary all season, and he gave up a huge first-half touchdown to Christian Watson.

Our Rookie of the Week goes to Christian Watson, who had his coming out party against the Cowboys. Here is the best of his three touchdowns 🏈🏈🏈 #nfl #Packers pic.twitter.com/f7RlHzc18U — 🏈 Smashmouthing Football 🏈 (@SMingFootball) November 15, 2022

That score kickstarted Watson’s game and season, as the rookie receiver brought down three total touchdowns against Dallas. Unfortunately for Brown, he also suffered a concussion in the game. If Dallas is looking for a starter-level replacement, one of the first names to consider is Tavon Young.

Young is currently without an NFL team after six seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. He’s not an All-Pro corner waiting in free agency because, well, those don’t exist, but has a track record and ability to contribute for the Cowboys.

Young Starts NFL Career with Ravens

Young has accomplished quite a bit since entering the NFL, but his time in the league has major gaps due to bad injuries. Since joining the Ravens in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft, Young has missed two entire seasons with major injuries.

But when he has been on the field, it’s been impressive. According to Pro Football Reference, Young has four interceptions in 50 total appearances with 16 passes defended and 11 tackles for loss.

Young has primarily played as a nickel corner, but has shifted outside when needed. His versatility would be useful for the Cowboys, who could slide him inward if they have him tailing a specific receiver.

The biggest argument in favor of Young is his cost and recent play. Young is without a team and at the low end of his stock, so he would likely be a cheap pickup. But he’s also coming off an encouraging 2021 season.

Young played in 17 games in 2021, the first time he has played in every regular season game since entering the NFL. He allowed an opposing QB rating of 85.1 and just 8.8 yards per reception, chipping in two sacks and an interception as well.

Cowboys CB Facing Concussion Protocol

It hasn’t been a dream season for Brown, and it, unfortunately, took another bump when he suffered a concussion against the Packers. To add insult to injury, it happened on Watson’s big touchdown catch.

Brown is currently in the concussion protocol, and his eligibility to play in Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings is in jeopardy. The good news is that Brown’s chances are seemingly improving.

According to the Cowboys’ official website, Brown took part in the team’s walkthroughs this week, although his involvement has been limited. Dallas should look into Young or another addition to the secondary, but they will be eager for Brown’s return no matter what.