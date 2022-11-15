Former Cowboys Quarterback Lands New Gig in Seattle

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci has found a new home in the XFL.

DiNucci will play for the Seattle Sea Dragons and will compete with fellow NFL journeyman Steven Montez for the starting gig. XFL senior vice president of player personnel Doug Whaley confirmed via The Seattle Times.

Whoever wins the starting job for the Sea Dragons will have an opportunity to put up some numbers under offensive coordinator June Jones, who has been known for his explosive offenses.

“I’ve been open about our desire to pass the ball and these guys bring big arms to the table,” Seattle head coach Jim Haslett said in a release. “Ben is an athletic, play-maker with NFL experience. Steven is also mobile and able to throw from anywhere on the field. Both of these players have all the tools to succeed in a June Jones offense.”

DiNucci Confident in Skills Heading Into New Opportunity

In college, DiNucci had a solid career between Pittsburgh and James Madison, passing for 6,823 yards and 51 touchdowns. After being selected in the seventh-round, DiNucci established himself as a fan-favorite in Dallas in a backup role and started a game in 2020 with Dak Prescott sidelined. He threw the ball a whopping 40 times in a loss to the Eagles, notching 180 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions.

DiNucci was among the final wave of cuts following the preseason, with the Cowboys opting instead to go with Cooper Rush as Prescott’s primary backup.

DiNucci was among some other somewhat notable names heading to the XFL, including AJ McCarron, Kyle Sloter and former college standout Deondre Francois.

Seattle is happy with what they’re getting in DiNucci and he still has full confidence in his skill set as a passer heading into the new opportunity.

“I’ve got a great arm, and I’m accurate,” DiNucci told the Seattle Times. “The quarterback position is changing in the NFL nowadays. It’s not the pocket passes anymore, and guys have got to be able to extend and make some plays. I kind of pride myself on putting the ball where it needs to be. I feel I can make every throw on the field, and when I need to extend plays, I use my athleticism to get out of the pocket. … That’s stuff I’m going to be bringing to the table, and hopefully it’s a good product.”

DiNucci Still Hopeful for NFL Opportunity Down the Line

DiNucci participated in a workout with the Cleveland Browns in October but nothing came of it. While it hasn’t worked out in the NFL so far for DiNucci, he is hopeful that an opportunity will come knocking after he’s able to put more play on tape.

“I’m 25 and still playing ball for a living, so I can’t really — have no reason to stress, no reason to harp on the past,” he told the Dallas Morning News. “I’m a firm believer in just control what you can control, stuff happens for a reason so I’m gonna keep trying to put my best foot in front of the other and hopefully get back to the NFL when this thing is all said and done in a few months.”

Perhaps it will be with the Cowboys, who could be looking for a new backup after the season following Rush’s solid showing in five games as the starter. Rush went 4-1 during with Prescott out, albeit the Dallas defense and run game helped out in a big way.