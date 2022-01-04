Cowboys Announce Roster Move with Offensive Starter

Helping to offset the loss of Michael Gallup, the Dallas Cowboys announced Tuesday, January 4 that tight end Blake Jarwin has been designated to return from injured reserve, opening a 21-day activation window.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy intimated Jarwin could begin practicing this week as the team readies for its regular-season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I thought Blake had an excellent workout Saturday,” McCarthy said Monday, January 3, via DallasCowboys.com. “We’re hopeful that maybe we’ll get him back on the field this week. He definitely has a chance to potentially be out there.”

Jarwin — who inked a four-year, $24.2 million contract extension in March 2020 — has not seen the field since injuring his hip amid Dallas’ Week 8 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Halloween, missing the last nine games. He totaled 10 catches for 90 yards and one touchdown prior to going down.

With Jarwin sidelined, Dalton Schultz has developed into quarterback Dak Prescott’s safety blanket. Entering Week 18, the former fourth-round pick has 75 grabs for 787 yards and six TDs, currently ranking second on the team in receiving behind CeeDee Lamb.

“Dalton Schultz has played at least 85 percent of the offensive snaps on six of the last seven games. Jarwin return will create more TE option use and flexibility,” noted ESPN’s Ed Werder.

Jones Analyzes Tyron’s Play

It was a nondescript showing by the Cowboys’ offensive line during last week’s affair against Arizona as Prescott took six hits and one sack in the 25-22 defeat. The line also failed to create running lanes with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard combining for 25 rushing yards on 12 carries.

Prescott faced noticeable pressure off the edge, territory belonging to star left tackle Tyron Smith, who had sat out the previous two games due to an ankle injury. Which the organization attributes to rust.

“It comes down to execution. It comes down to these guys playing,” Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones said Monday, January 3 on 105.3 The Fan. “It’s Tyron’s first game back. He’s got to continue to improve. He’s a great pro bowl player for us this year. No question in my mind he’s going to keep getting better each week.”

Additional Bookkeeping

Coinciding with Jarwin’s designation, the Cowboys moved Gallup to injured reserve, sent offensive tackle Josh Ball to the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and activated defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna from the COVID list. The club also restored OT Isaac Alarcon and safety Tyler Coyle to the practice squad.

Gallup, a pending unrestricted free agent, reportedly suffered a “clean tear” of his ACL in the Cowboys’ loss to the Cardinals. He’s expected to make a “full recovery” ahead of the 2022 campaign.

“It ain’t over till it’s over and you best believe it ain’t over! I love my dawgs I know they gone hold it down. #gottakeepthefaith nothing but love for cowboy nation!” Gallup wrote on Instagram on Monday, January 3.