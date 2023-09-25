Fans Blast Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy for Skipping 3rd Quarter Field Goal

It’s safe to say the Dallas Cowboys are humbled after their 28-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

After starting out the season 2-0 with dominant wins over the New York Giants and New York Jets, the Cowboys were dominated by the previously-winless Cardinals. Despite being major favorites — Dallas entered the game as an 11-point favorite, according to Caesars Sportsbook — the Cowboys consistently came up short, especially in the red zone.

The Cowboys went for 1-for-5 in the red zone during the game, including going 0-f0r-4 during the second half, ending four of their red zone drives with zero touchdowns and just six total points.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy addressed the team’s red zone struggles after the game, not only stressing that Dallas needs to be better inside the 20-yard-line, but how he himself needs to do a “better job.” McCarthy also explained why Dallas went for it on fourth down — rather than a field goal — late in the third quarter with the team trailing 21-13.

“We’re not executing, obviously, the way we’d like to,” said McCarthy on Sunday, September 24. “I have to do a better job, obviously. It starts with me. They were playing us really high in coverage. We’re committed to the run. I felt a lot of the times we had to go the length of the field, we backed off in some stop plays and everything. We need to do a better job in the red zone.”

Cowboys Fans React to Mike McCarthy’s Decision

Needless to say, fans had a field day blasting McCarthy for his decision to go for it — instead of taking the easy points — late in the third quarter.

Mike McCarthy has to kick that field goal there. Can’t believe he went for that — Jon Kalipari (@Johnkalipari9) September 24, 2023

You kick a field goal you are down by a TD. Why are you going for it in the 3rd quarter! Brainless decision by Mike McCarthy. — Fiyame (@Fiyame1) September 24, 2023

But then we do stupid plays and play for a field goal instead of going to the endzone. Every other team would throw to the end zone. Mike McCarthy would rather have a 3 yard passing play for nothing. — Laughing Nomad (@crazycowboy454) September 17, 2023

That's a desperation call by Mike McCarthy. Take the points with a field goal. Your defense has played well in this second half. Not a fan of the decision. — Owen (@Alakazam_428) September 24, 2023

Dak Prescott Reacts to Red Zone Interception

Along with simply being inefficient in the red zone, the Cowboys struggled to take care of the ball when it mattered most.

Two of their four drives in the red zone ended in turnovers, The first drive ended in a turnover on downs as a result of a failed fourth-and-3 conversion from the Cardinals’ four-yard-line and the second one ended in a Dak Prescott interception on their final drive with three minutes remaining.

Prescott explained his red zone interception — his first of the season — following the game.

“I thought he did a good job of playing it and looking my way and I just put it by his ear,” said Prescott on Sunday, September 24. “I knew it was going to be a tough throw but at that moment (I was) trying to make the throw. Obviously, the linebacker made a great play.”

While Prescott’s overall stat line doesn’t look that bad — 25-of-40 for 249 passing yards and one touchdown — he was bottled up for most of the day, averaging 6.2 yards per pass attempt. Prescott’s favorite receiver, CeeDee Lamb, posted just four receptions for 53 receiving yards. By comparison, Lamb came into the game averaging 110.0 receiving yards per game this season.

As noted by ESPN Stats and Info, the Cowboys’ loss was their largest upset defeat since 2006 and their third-largest over the past 25 years.

“That is their largest upset loss since 2006 and 3rd-largest over the last 25 seasons.”

The Cowboys will have no choice but to put this in their rearview mirror and bounce back with a win at home over the New England Patriots in Week 4.