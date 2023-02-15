Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sees Cowboys Unload Star to NFC Rival

A blockbuster trade proposal would see the Dallas Cowboys unload their best player onto an NFC Rival.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay compiled a list of “absurd” trade scenarios and proposed one that involved the Cowboys trading linebacker Micah Parsons. In this hypothetical trade scenario, Dallas would trade their young star to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a bevy of draft picks, including 2023 first, second and third-round draft picks.

The Bears — who hold the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft — would unload their top pick to the Cowboys in the deal.

“The 23-year-old has made it abundantly clear he can do a bit of everything at the professional level and is dominating regardless of where the Cowboys line him up,” says Kay. “The 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year and two-time All-Pro has already recorded an eye-popping 26.5 sacks to go along with 149 tackles and six forced fumbles in his first 33 career games. He’s a game-changing weapon on the defensive side of the ball, the type of player the Bears direly need if they wish to become a serious contender.”

Micah Parsons is Arguably NFL’s Top Young Defensive Star

There’s little doubt that Parsons is one of the top players in the game today. The young linebacker is a game-changing defender who has posted at least 13 sacks in each of his first two seasons in the league. He’s also been named a First-Team All-Pro selection in each of his first two seasons in the league.

According to Pro Football Focus, Parsons posted a 91.6 defensive grade during the 2022 season, ranking second in the league among all edge rushers. His 61 quarterback hurries led the league among all players at his position by eight.

Kay explains why acquiring Parsons would be a beneficial deal for Chicago despite the loss of draft picks.

“Chicago has parted ways with many of its best defensive players in recent seasons,” said Kay. “The organization traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in late October and shipped elite edge-rusher Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers early in the 2022 offseason. The loss of established talent was a key reason why the Bears ranked as the league’s worst scoring defense and fourth-worst total defense this past season.”

As Kay notes, any deal involving Parsons is unlikely — even if the No. 1 overall draft pick is attached — because of how “untouchable” Parsons is. Furthermore, he’s on a bargain contract and isn’t eligible for an extension until 2024.

“Unfortunately for the Bears, it will likely take much more than the No. 1 overall pick to convince the Cowboys to move Parsons,” said Kay. “He’s arguably the most cost-effective defender in the league and isn’t eligible for an extension until 2024, a contract that is allowing the Cowboys to splurge on other pieces before his inevitable payday. Given the massive impact he’s had on the Cowboys since being drafted, he’s one of, if not the most untouchable defender in the NFL right now.”

Why the Cowboys Won’t Consider Any Trade Involving Parsons

Having a bevy of draft picks — including the No. 1 pick overall — would be nice to have entering the 2023 NFL draft, especially when considering there are a number of top prospects across multiple positions. However, it makes little sense for a contender to trade their top player who’s earning a fraction of what he’s worth — Parsons earned $3.9 million in 2022, his OverTheCap contract valuation is $26.6 million — to draft prospects who might not pan out.

The Cowboys are looking to win now and while such a deal could benefit the Bears — they lack any sort of pass rush, producing a league-low 20 sacks last season — there’s a reason this is an “absurd” trade scenario.