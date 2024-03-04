Cowboys Linked to 6-Time All-Pro as Free Agency Approaches

One of the premier linebackers of his era is about to reach free agency, and the Dallas Cowboys could sign him to plug a glaring hole in Mike Zimmer’s defense.

Six-time All-Pro and nine-time Pro Bowl selection Bobby Wagner might have played his final snap in a Seattle Seahawks uniform, and Pro Football Focus believes the Cowboys are the 33-year-old’s best free agent fit.

“Wagner may not be quite as smooth working laterally or dropping in coverage,” Brad Spielberger writes for PFF. “But with his elite instincts and solid straight-line speed, he ranked second in solo tackles and defensive stops among linebackers in 2023. Dallas adds a veteran leader and a high-end run defender for a crucial 2024 campaign.”

Bolstering the talent and veteran leadership at linebacker is a top priority for the Cowboys this offseason, in the wake of Leighton Vander Esch‘s uncertain future following a career-threatening neck injury suffered last season.

Likewise, Dallas was just middle-of-the-road against the run in 2023, finishing as the NFL’s 16th-ranked rushing defense while allowing 112.3 rushing yards per game.

What Bobby Wagner Would Add to Cowboys’ Defense

In his Seattle return, following a one-year stint with the Los Angeles Rams, Wagner’s 12th season was among the most prolific of his career.

Wagner finished the 2023 campaign posting a career-high 183 total tackles while adding 3.5 sacks with 21.5 tackles for loss, and three pass breakups.

Pro Football Focus gave Wagner an elite 91.5 run-blocking grade, listing him as the outlet’s No. 2 ranked run-stoping linebacker in the league.

Even as Wagner approaches his age-34 season in 2024, the one-time Super Bowl champion believes he still has plenty of quality football ahead.

“I feel like I have a great team that helps me stay in shape and stay ready,” Wagner recently told All Seahawks. “I got great examples of guys that played a long time that are not selfish with information on how to last and I just try to do my best to do that, and I feel fine.”

Given that the Cowboys seemingly view the 2024 season as a make-or-break campaign for head coach Mike McCarthy, and after watching the defense collapse in a 48-32 playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers, adding a veteran presence such as Wagner could be a top priority.

Can Dallas Afford Bobby Wagner?

The Cowboys’ dire cap situation has been well documented.

As the new NFL league year beginning on March 13 looms, Dallas is currently just over $4 million over the cap, even after the salary cap was set at an unprecedented $255.4 million for the 2024 season.

In all likelihood, a restructured or new contract extension for quarterback Dak Prescott will be a top priority to create significant spending flexibility for the Cowboys. But, owner Jerry Jones and Co. must get cap compliant before even considering shopping near the top of the free agent market.

Wagner returned to the Seahawks in 2024, just one year into a five-year contract he signed with the Rams that was slated to pay him $50 million, with $20 million guaranteed. A year after signing a one-year “prove it” deal worth $5.5 million, Wagner is set to be available on the open market once again.

Ahead of free agency, A-to-Z Sports projects Wagner to sign a similar deal in 2024, somewhere in the area of $5 million. That kind of financial commitment wouldn’t be untenable for the Cowboys if they can significantly lower Prescott’s cap number, and it would add a potentially game-altering presence to the middle of the defense.