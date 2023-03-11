Cowboys Pursuing Former $50 Million 8-Time Pro Bowl Star: Report

The Dallas Cowboys are being linked to recently released eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner after he was cut by the Los Angeles Rams. According to The Score’s Jordan Schultz, the Cowboys, Chargers and Seahawks are among the teams have “reached out” to Wagner after he became a free agent.

“Bobby Wagner’s market is heating up and several teams have reached out, sources tell @theScore,” Schultz tweeted on March 10, 2023. “I’m told the Chargers and Cowboys have called, among others. Don’t rule out a return to the Seahawks either for the future first ballot Hall of Fame LB.”

Wagner is coming off his 11th straight seasons notching more than 100 tackles. The defender also added six sacks, 10 quarterback hits, five pass deflections and two interceptions during 17 starts in 2022. Wagner was once again in the Pro Bowl conversation last season earning a 90.7 grade from Pro Football Focus, the linebacker’s highest score since 2018.

Bobby Wagner Signed a 5-Year, $50 Million Contract With the Rams in 2022

Wagner would be an interesting addition for Dallas given the team has a number of their own key defenders who are free agents including Leighton Vander Esch and Anthony Barr. It remains to be seen whether Dallas is willing to pay Wagner’s market value as the team has consistently been bargain shoppers in free agency.

Wagner signed a five-year, $50 million contract with the Rams last offseason and was slated to have a $7.5 million salary in 2023. The majority of rumors this offseason have linked the Cowboys to offensive weapons, but Dallas could also look to add bolster an already strong defense by adding a star like Wagner.

The Cowboys Have More Than $12 Million in Cap Space After Tweaking Dak Prescott’s Deal

The Cowboys created $30 million of cap space by restructuring the contracts of Dak Prescott and Zack Martin. KPRC Houston’s Aaron Wilson reported that the move with Prescott accounted for $22 million in additional cap space.

Dallas was well above the salary cap but the recent moves mean the franchise now has more than $12 million of room, per Spotrac. The Cowboys could gain additional space by restructuring left tackle Tyron Smith’s deal.

“The Cowboys are working on a resolution to bring eight-time Pro Bowler Tyron Smith back for a 13th season, which could include a reworked contract, per sources. Smith is due $13.6 million in the final year of his deal,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler tweeted on March 8.

Dallas is Aiming to Make a Splashy Offensive Move This Offseason

Dallas continues to be linked to making a big move on offense with DeAndre Hopkins as Odell Beckham Jr. being mentioned as popular potential targets. NBC Sports’ Matthew Berry reported that the Cowboys are looking to make a “splash” on offense in the coming months. This could happen via trade or signing an available veteran like Beckham.

“What that splash means remains to be seen, whether it’s trading up (or for) a big-name player, a splashy signing in free agency or what, but they definitely want a big headliner,” Berry wrote on March 6. “I threw out to my source ‘What about DeAndre Hopkins?’ And my source said ‘Yeah, something like that.’ Again, it was my first thought, not my source’s and he didn’t bite beyond basically agreeing that would be a big splash, so I’m not even saying that’s a rumor. But I thought it was interesting.”