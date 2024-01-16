Cowboys Could Replace Expensive Starter with ‘Explosive’ 17-TD WR

Egbuka’s Ohio State Career

One of the most important things to understand about Egbuka’s college career is his age. The 21-year-old early enrolled at Ohio State in January of 2021, and immediately saw small role as a true freshman.

As Sports Reference shows, his 191 yards and two touchdowns don’t jump off the page. But he reached those totals on just nine grabs, averaging 21.2 yards per catch. It was just a taste of what was coming in Year 2.

Egbuka took on a starting role and made it count. He made 74 catches for 1151 receiving yards and scored 12 total touchdowns. He wasn’t just sure-handed, he was still explosive with 15.6 yards per catch.

Unfortunately, injury issues disrupted his 2023 season. He missed three games with an ankle issue and the injuries clearly hampered his production as he caught just 41 passes for 515 yards and four touchdowns.

It’s also worth noting that former Ohio State QB Kyle McCord wasn’t exactly at his best this past year, and Egbuka was sharing targets with standout prospect Marvin Harrison Jr. Egbuka’s production decreased, but it was still clear he is a special talent.

Cowboys’ Return on Cooks Investment

When Dallas traded for Cooks, it was a big move. Cooks would clearly improve the team, but the question was how much? All things considered, he has been a solid No. 2.

PFR states that he caught 54 passes for 657 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. That’s not bad for a No. 2 receiver, but as Knox mentioned, it’s about the cost. Cooks’ contract had a $6 million cap hit in 2023, but will cost Dallas $10 million in 2024.

Saving $8 million is tempting considering the Cowboys is already over the cap limit for next season. Cooks is two seasons removed from his last 1000-yard season, and doesn’t seem like he’s going to be hitting those numbers again.

However, he is a reliable veteran with tons of playoff success. He was one of the few bright spots for Dallas in their recent 48-32 loss to the Green Bay Packers, and Dallas may need to keep that kind of trustworthy presence around.