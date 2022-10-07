Ex-Cowboys QB Enters Free Agency Talks With AFC Squad

A former Dallas Cowboys quarterback could soon be latching on with a new NFL team.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, ex-Cowboys QB Ben DiNucci worked out for the Cleveland Browns.

“The Browns tried out a group of 10 players that included QB Ben Dinucci, WR Kenny Stills and RB Abram Smith,” says Yates. “Keeping the ready-lists up to date.”

DiNucci thanked the Browns for the workout afterwards.

“My guy ! 🤝🏻🤝🏻 Appreciate Browns for having us out 🤟🏻 Every opportunity is a blessing”

DiNucci’s History With Cowboys Less Than Spectacular

The 25-year-old quarterback spent the prior two seasons with the Cowboys before he was waived by Dallas prior to the start of the 2022 season. Dallas opted instead to retain Cooper Rush — who now serves as the team’s starting quarterback during Prescott’s most recent injury — and Will Grier.

Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News actually remarked that the offense is a “mess” anytime DiNucci runs it early on during training camp back in August.

“Almost everytime Gucci DiNucci runs the offense at QB it’s a mess,” said Watkins.

While Dak Prescott was sidelined for 11 games due to an ankle injury in 2020, DiNucci actually appeared in three games, starting one of them. The former seventh-round draft selection completed 23-of-43 passes for 219 yards, zero touchdowns and no interceptions for a 67.8 quarterback rating. DiNucci started the Cowboys’ Week 8 matchup versus the Philadelphia Eagles that season, as Dallas lost 23-9 to Philadelphia.

The third-year quarterback actually recently completed a workout with the Miami Dolphins earlier in the week as they look for quarterback options following Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion. However, the Dolphins ultimately signed Reid Sinnett — a quarterback who spent the past two seasons on Miami’s practice squad — to their practice squad.

Report: Peters Could Miss Multiple Games

Another Cowboys player looks to be out for an extended period of time.

According to Jon Machota of The Athletic, Cowboys left guard Jason Peters — who was signed a month ago to help offset the injury by Tyron Smith — suffered a chest injury that could cause him to miss multiple games.

“Cowboys veteran OL Jason Peters suffered a chest injury that could cause him to miss multiple games,” said Machota.” Peters played 14 snaps in Week 3 and 21 in Week 4. Cowboys were hopeful he could get more snaps this week. Now, it appears Connor McGovern will get the majority of work at LG.”

With Connor McGovern back in the mix — he actually shared snaps with Peters during Dallas’ Week 4 win over the Washington Commanders — McGovern will likely step into the role full-time with Peters sidelined.

The 40-year-old Peters had appeared in 28 percent of the offensive snaps during the past two games versus the New York Giants and Commanders.

The nine-time Pro Bowler previously squashed the idea that he would throw a fit if he wasn’t starting.

Via Jori Epstein of USA Today Sports:

“If Smith gets in there and starts rolling and they want to keep him, I am just going to help him,” Peters said upon his signing back in September. “I ain’t no guy who is going to feel some way if I don’t start. If they ask me to start, I am going to get in there and go to work.”